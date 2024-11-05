Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 200 pts lower at 78,600; Nifty around 24,000; Metal, Auto gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, November 5, 2024: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 dragged at opening bell on Tuesday, amid mixed global cues.

Among the 30 BSE Sensex constituent stocks, less than half were trading in the red. Gains were led by JSW Steel (up 1.62 per cent), Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, HCLTech, and Tata Motors, while losses were capped by Adani Ports (down 1.39 per cent), followed by ITC, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank. Similarly on the Nifty 50, 31 out of the 50 stocks were trading in the green. Gains were led by JSW Steel (up 1.79 per cent), Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, HCLTech, and Tata Motors, while losses were capped by Reliance Industries (down 0.62 per cent), followed by Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, and Shriram Finance. Across sectors, the Metal index (up 1.15 per cent), followed by the Auto, Pharma, IT, PSU Bank, Healthcare and Consumer Durables indices were trading with gains, while the NIfty Bank and Financial Services, along with FMCG, Media, Realty and OMC indices were trading in the red. In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 100 was down 0.18 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 was down 0.04 per cent. At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was down 271.63 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 78,510.61, while the NIfty 50 was at 23,909.60, down 85.75 points, or 0.36 per cent.

Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 had ended the week's first trading session with deep cuts, each down over 1 per cent at close.

The BSE Sensex shed as much as 941.88 points or 1.18 per cent to settle at 78,782.24. Similarly, NSE Nifty50 ended lower by 309 points or 1.27 per cent to settle at 23,995.35.

The fear index, India (VIX), which measures the volatility in the markets, ended higher by 5.01 per cent at 16.70 points.

Broader indices also ended in red, with Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ending lower by 1.31 per cent, and 1.98 per cent, respectively.

All the sectoral indices ended in the red, too, with Nifty OMCs, Realty, and Media ending down by over 2 per cent each, followed by Financials, FMCG, Metal, Private Bank, and Consumer Durables, all ending lower by over 1 per cent each.

Apart from that, the latest correction in the Indian markets has led to a sharp decline in equity valuations in the country. The trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of the benchmark BSE Sensex declined to 22.9x on Monday, the lowest in the past 12 months and down nearly 10 per cent from a high earnings multiple of 25.2x at the end of March this year. This valuation is nearly 5 per cent lower than its 10-year average valuation of 24.1x, which is not common. READ MORE

READ MORE Separately, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has allowed mutual funds (MFs) to invest in overseas funds and unit trusts (UTs) that have up to 25 per cent exposure to Indian equities. The decision opens scope for domestic funds to invest in prominent global schemes, especially passive ones, which provide exposure to markets across the globe.

Asia-Pacific markets were trading mixed on Tuesday.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.25 per cent, while the Topix gained 0.8 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.56 per cent, while the Kosdaq was higher by 0.16 per cent. The country’s consumer inflation in October rose 1.3 per cent from a year ago, slightly cooler than Reuters’ estimates of 1.4 per cent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.44 per cent. China’s CSI 300 traded 1.52 per cent higher, while the Shanghai Composite was ahead by 1.02 per cent.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.45 per cent.

Meanwhile, the dollar softened and stocks fell on Monday as investors treaded carefully before the US presidential election, with a US Federal Reserve interest-rate cut also expected later in the week.

In the US presidential race, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump remain virtually tied in opinion polls ahead of Tuesday's vote. It might not be clear who won for days after voting ends.

Trump's policies on immigration, tax cuts and tariffs may put upward pressure on inflation, bond yields and the dollar, analysts say, while Harris is seen as the continuity candidate.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe was flat, while the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was also unchanged at 103.91.

The dollar slid against a host of European and Asian currencies, losing 0.38 per cent against the euro to $1.087, and falling 0.5 per cent against the Japanese yen to 152.17.

In the US Treasury market, which has priced for a Trump victory in the past month that sent yields shooting higher, traders squared positions after a poll showed Harris with a surprise lead in Iowa.

US Treasury yields fell across the board. The yield on the benchmark US 10-year note fell 6.8 basis points to 4.2948 per cent.

The US two-year Treasury yield fell for the first time in six days, down 3.2 bps at 4.1723 per cent.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 Index lost 0.28 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.6 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.3 per cent.

European stocks lost 0.3 per cent, despite gains in energy stocks following a decision by OPEC+ to delay plans to increase output that pushed up oil prices.

The week will also provide investors with global monetary policy catalysts. The most closely watched of a slew of rate decisions is the Fed, while decisions are also due from the Bank of England, the Reserve Bank of Australia, Sweden's Riksbank and Norway's Norges Bank.

Markets are leaning toward a 25-bps Fed rate cut.

Earlier, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.7 per cent, recovering from its fall to a five-week low on Friday.

This week's meeting of China's powerful National People's Congress standing committee is at the top of investors' radar.

The NPC meets from Monday to Friday, and any further details on a raft of recently announced stimulus measures are in focus.

Reuters reported that at the NPC meeting China is considering approving the issuance of more than 10 trillion yuan ($1.4 trillion) in extra debt in the next few years to revive its fragile economy, a fiscal package that is expected to be further bolstered if Trump wins the election.

The Bank of England, which meets on Thursday, is expected to ease rates by 25 bps. Its decision has been complicated by a sell-off in gilts following the Labour government's budget last week.

Oil prices rose after OPEC+ said on Sunday it would delay a planned December output hike by one month.

Brent futures rose 3.1 per cent to $75.34. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added 3.2 per cent to $71.73.

(With inputs from Reuters.)