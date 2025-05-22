Dar Credit IPO Day 2 update: check subscription status, GMP, listing date

Dar Credit and Capital IPO Day 2 update: The initial public offering (IPO) of Dar Credit and Capital, which opened for public subscription on May 21, has received an overwhelming response from investors. The NSE data reveals that the ₹25.66 crore offering has received bids for 2,97,94,000 shares against 30,60,000 on offer, resulting in an oversubscription of 9.74 times by around 12:10 PM on Thursday, May 22.

Dar Credit and Capital IPO details

The public offering is a book-built issue, comprising an entirely fresh issue of 4.27 million equity shares, without any offer-for-sale (OFS) component. Dar Credit and Capital IPO is available at a price band of ₹57-60 per share, with a lot size of 2,000 shares. Thus, investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares of Dar Credit and Capital IPO and in multiples thereof.

To bid for one lot or 2,000 shares of Dar Credit and Capital IPO, a retail investor would require a minimum of ₹1,20,000, taking the upper end of the IPO price into consideration.

Dar Credit and Capital IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of Dar Credit and Capital were commanding a decent premium in the grey market on the second day of the subscription period. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that Dar Credit and Capital shares were seen trading at around ₹76 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹16 or 26.67 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

Dar Credit and Capital IPO timeline

The public offering will remain available for subscription till Friday, May 23, 2025. Following that, the basis of allotment of Dar Credit and Capital shares is likely to take place on Monday, May 26, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company’s shares into their demat accounts tentatively on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

Dar Credit and Capital shares are slated to list on the NSE SME tentatively on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

Dar Credit and Capital IPO objective

Dar Credit and Capital proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the issue to augment the capital base, for general corporate purposes, and issue expenses.

Dar Credit and Capital IPO registrar, lead managers

For the public offering, Kfin Technologies serves as the registrar, while GYR Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.

About Dar Credit and Capital

Dar Credit and Capital offers three primary types of financial products: Personal Loans, Unsecured MSME Loans, and Secured MSME Loans. Our Company specialises in offering credit solutions to low-income individuals, particularly those in class-four (Group D) employment roles such as cleaners, sweepers, and peons working in municipalities. The Company also extends credit to small-scale shopkeepers and vendors, with a strong focus on empowering women entrepreneurs. In addition to its headquarters in Kolkata and regional office in Jaipur, DCCL operates through its branch offices across West Bengal, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Jharkhand. Camp offices are also set up in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.