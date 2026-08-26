Datanomics: Bond withdrawals gain momentum on yield mismatch
Indian Inc. pulls back ₹94,500 crore in bond issuances as investor yield demands clash with issuers' pricing, with NABARD, PFC, SIDBI and IOC among the biggest withdrawalsShreya Eswaran
Indian Inc. pulls back ₹94,500 crore in bond issuances as investor yield demands clash with issuers' pricing, with NABARD, PFC, SIDBI and IOC among the biggest withdrawalsShreya Eswaran
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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 12:27 AM IST