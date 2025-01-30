Dividend, Bonus issue: NTPC, Coal India, 15 others to remain in focus today

Dividend, Bonus shares: Shares of Coal India, NTPC, Indian Energy Exchange, Shriram Finance, Indraprastha Gas, Senco Gold, and 11 other companies will remain in the spotlight today, Thursday, January 30, 2025, following their announcements of corporate actions such as dividends, bonuses, and subdivisions (stock splits). Notably, they will trade ex-date tomorrow, January 31, for the said announcements, as per BSE data.

Coal India, Indian Energy Exchange, and NTPC have announced interim dividends of Rs 5.60, Rs 1.50, and Rs 2.50, respectively. Automobile Corporation of Goa and RITES have announced interim dividends of Rs 5 and Rs 1.90, respectively, for their shareholders.

Meanwhile, Indraprastha Gas announced the issuance of bonus shares to its shareholders in a 1:1 ratio, i.e., one bonus equity share of Rs 2 face value for every one existing equity share of Rs 2 face value, fully paid up, to eligible shareholders as of the record date.

Among others, Senco Gold, JBM Auto, Kiduja India, and Mohite Industries will trade ex-date tomorrow, January 31, following their stock split announcements.

Here is the complete list of companies whose shares will trade ex-date tomorrow, January 31, along with their key corporate announcements, as per data available on the BSE: Company Ex-date Announcement Record date Automobile Corp Of Goa 31 Jan 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 5 31 Jan 2025 Coal India 31 Jan 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 5.60 31 Jan 2025 Emerald Finance 31 Jan 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.06 31 Jan 2025 Gothi Plascon (India) 31 Jan 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2 01 Feb 2025 Indian Energy Exchange 31 Jan 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50 31 Jan 2025 Motilal Oswal Financial Services 31 Jan 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 5 01 Feb 2025 NTPC 31 Jan 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.50 31 Jan 2025 Persistent Systems 31 Jan 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 20 31 Jan 2025 Rites 31 Jan 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.90 01 Feb 2025 Route Mobile 31 Jan 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3 01 Feb 2025 Shriram Finance 31 Jan 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.50 31 Jan 2025 Torrent Pharmaceuticals 31 Jan 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 26 01 Feb 2025 Indraprastha Gas 31 Jan 2025 Bonus issue 1:1 31 Jan 2025 Senco Gold 31 Jan 2025 Stock Split From Rs 10 to Rs 5 31 Jan 2025 Jbm Auto 31 Jan 2025 Stock Split From Rs 2 to Re 1 31 Jan 2025 Kiduja India 31 Jan 2025 Stock Split From Rs 10 to Re 1 31 Jan 2025 Mohite Industries 31 Jan 2025 Stock Split From Rs 10 to Re 1 31 Jan 2025

The term 'ex-date' refers to the date when a stock begins trading without entitlement to dividends, subdivisions (stock splits), or bonus shares. This implies that on or after this date, new buyers of the stock will not be eligible to receive these benefits. Thus, to qualify for such corporate actions, investors must ensure they hold the stock before the ex-date. The beneficiaries entitled to dividends, subdivisions (stock splits), or bonus shares are determined by the company based on the list of shareholders recorded at the end of the record date.