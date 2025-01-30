Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal picks stocks to buy today for near-term upside

Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal picks stocks to buy today for near-term upside

Stocks to Buy Today: BHEL share price has formed a 'Bullish Engulfing' pattern on the daily chart. The upmove in BHEL share has seen good volumes

trading, market, stocks
Ruchit Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 7:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Stocks to Buy Today, Jan 30, 2025:

Buy BEL | CMP: Rs 267 | Stop Loss: Rs 255 | Share price target: Rs 287 

Bharat Electronics share price has recently corrected along with the broader markets but is now trading around its support zone. The RSI on the daily chart is hinting at a positive divergence which is sign of a probable short term pullback. 

Buy BHEL | CMP: Rs 200 | Stop Loss: Rs 188 | Share price target: Rs 220 

BHEL share price has formed a ‘Bullish Engulfing’ pattern on the daily chart. The upmove in BHEL share has seen good volumes while RSI has formed a higher low, hinting at a positive divergence. Hence, we expect a short term pullback move in BHEL stock. Traders can look for buying opportunities as the risk reward ratio is favorable. 

Buy UPL | CMP: Rs 556 | Stop Loss: Ra 530 | Share price target: Rs 600

UPL stock has recently seen a consolidation phase above its key 200 DEMA support and has shown a relative outperformance in the recent corrective phase of the market. UPL share price is on the verge of a breakout above this consolidation and hence, we advise traders to buy for the short term.
 
=====================
Disclaimer: Ruchit Jain is head of equity technical research, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Markets Today: US Fed outcome; L&T, TaMo Q3; Dr. Agarwal's, CLN Energy IPOs

Premium

Limited near-term upside in Hindustan Zinc stock; firm aiming for expansion

Budget may boost investor confidence, provide mkt triggers: Naveen Kulkarni

Markets rise for second consecutive day amidst gains in tech stocks

Premium

Hospitality giant ITC Hotels becomes second most valued hotel stock

Topics :Stock callsBuzzing stocksStocks to buy todayStocks to buystocks to watchMarketsIndian stock marketsIndian stock marketMarket newsBhelBharat ElectronicsUPL

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 7:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story