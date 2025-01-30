Stocks to Watch, Jan 30: Adani Ent, Bajaj Fin, Infy, Voltas, SRF, JK Paper

Stocks to watch on Thursday, January 30, 2025: The key benchmark indices, Sensex, Nifty are poised to have flat start, indicated GIFT Nifty futures, as they quoted just 2 points higher than Nifty50 futures at 23,150 level.

On Wednesday, the key benchmarks settled in favour of bulls with the BSE Sensex closing 631 points or 0.83 per cent higher at 76,532.96 while the Nifty50 settled at 23,163.10, rising 205 points or 0.90 per cent.

Meanwhile, for Thursday, below are some buzzing stocks to keep tabs on:

Stocks to Watch:

Earnings today: Larsen & Toubro, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Bajaj Finserv, Shree Cement, GAIL (India), Bank of Baroda, PB Fintech, AAVAS Financiers, Astral, Bharat Electronics, Biocon, CARE Ratings, Coromandel International, Dabur India, Indegene, Jindal Steel & Power, Kalyan Jewellers India, Dr Lal PathLabs, Navin Fluorine International, Phoenix Mills, Prestige Estates Projects, Voltamp Transformers, and Waaree Energies are set to announce their quarterly earnings on January 30.

Listing today: CLN Energy will list on BSE SME. The IPO is a book built issue of Rs 72.30 crore.

Bajaj Finance: Reported a Q3 net profit of Rs 4,240 crore, up from Rs 3,639 crore Y-o-Y, exceeding estimates of Rs 4,098 crore. Revenue rose to Rs 15,770 crore from Rs 12,500 crore Y-o-Y. Gross NPA stood at 1.12 per cent versus 1.06 per cent Y-o-Y, while net NPA was 0.48 per cent versus 0.46 per cent Y-o-Y. Net Interest Income (NII) increased to Rs 9,380 crore from Rs 7,655 crore Y-o-Y, slightly surpassing estimates of Rs 9,335 crore.

Infosys: Partnered with Siemens AG to accelerate digital learning using generative AI.

Voltas: Posted a Q3 net profit of Rs 132 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 30.4 crore Y-o-Y and Rs 133 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue surged to Rs 3,090 crore from Rs 2,626 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda rose to Rs 198 crore from Rs 27.9 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 6.38 per cent versus 1.06 per cent Y-o-Y.

JK Paper: Saw its Q3 net profit decline to Rs 65.4 crore, compared to Rs 235 crore Y-o-Y and Rs 129 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue stood at Rs 1,732 crore, slightly lower than Rs 1,780 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda dropped to Rs 190 crore from Rs 428 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 10.96 per cent versus 24.04 per cent Y-o-Y. The company also approved the acquisition of a 65 per cent stake in Quadragen VetHealth at Rs 769.23 per share, with the remaining 35 per cent to be acquired over the next four years.

Blue Dart Express: Reported a Q3 net profit of Rs 81 crore, down from Rs 88.9 crore Y-o-Y, but higher than Rs 62.9 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue rose to Rs 1,510 crore from Rs 1,380 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda increased to Rs 239 crore from Rs 210 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 15.83 per cent versus 15.43 per cent Y-o-Y.

Brigade Enterprises: Posted a Q3 net profit of Rs 236 crore, a significant increase from Rs 73.5 crore Y-o-Y and Rs 119 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue rose to Rs 1,460 crore from Rs 1,174 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda surged to Rs 414 crore from Rs 262 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 28.26 per cent versus 22.32 per cent Y-o-Y.

Jindal Stainless: Posted a Q3 net profit of Rs 655 crore, down from Rs 690 crore Y-o-Y, but up from Rs 611 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue increased to Rs 9,910 crore from Rs 9,127 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda stood at Rs 1,208 crore versus Rs 1,246 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 12.19 per cent versus 13.65 per cent Y-o-Y.

SRF: Posted a Q3 net profit of Rs 271 crore, up from Rs 253 crore Y-o-Y and Rs 201 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue grew to Rs 3,490 crore from Rs 3,050 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda stood at Rs 620 crore versus Rs 565 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 17.75 per cent versus 18.53 per cent Y-o-Y. The company approved a second interim dividend of Rs 3.60 per share.

Raymond: Posted a Q3 net profit of Rs 72.13 crore, down from Rs 184 crore Y-o-Y, but higher than Rs 60.03 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue increased to Rs 954 crore from Rs 678 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda rose to Rs 138 crore from Rs 78.77 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 14.47 per cent versus 11.61 per cent Y-o-Y.

3i Infotech: Posted a Q3 net profit of Rs 40.6 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 29.4 crore Y-o-Y and Rs 4.3 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue declined to Rs 180 crore from Rs 212 crore Y-o-Y. The company reported an Ebitda gain of Rs 7.6 crore, reversing a loss of Rs 8.8 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 4.19 per cent. Additionally, the firm recorded a foreign exchange gain of Rs 38.9 crore, while profit before forex gain and tax was Rs 3 crore versus a loss of Rs 17.4 crore Y-o-Y.

K&R Rail Engineering: Reported a Q3 consolidated net profit of Rs 64.3 crore, a significant increase from Rs 10.3 crore Y-o-Y and Rs 49.5 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue stood at Rs 1,520 crore, up from Rs 1,450 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda surged to Rs 104 crore from Rs 14.5 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 6.83 per cent versus 1 per cent Y-o-Y.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar): Signed an MoU with The ePlane Company to develop powertrains for eVTOLs and drones.

Aarti Drugs: Reported a Q3 net profit of Rs 37.05 crore, slightly higher than Rs 36.7 crore Y-o-Y and Rs 35.01 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue declined to Rs 557 crore from Rs 600 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda stood at Rs 61.73 crore versus Rs 70.14 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 11.09 per cent versus 11.58 per cent Y-o-Y.

Arvind SmartSpaces: Reported a Q3 net profit of Rs 47.74 crore, a significant increase from Rs 9.4 crore Y-o-Y and Rs 40.69 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue surged to Rs 210 crore from Rs 84.3 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda jumped to Rs 59.44 crore from Rs 19.95 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 28.28 per cent versus 23.67 per cent Y-o-Y.

ASK Automotive: Reported a Q3 net profit of Rs 65.89 crore, up from Rs 49.9 crore Y-o-Y, but lower than Rs 67.28 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue rose to Rs 915 crore from Rs 760 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda increased to Rs 111 crore from Rs 80.1 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 12.1 per cent versus 10.52 per cent Y-o-Y.

Restaurant Brands Asia: Posted a Q3 net loss of Rs 18.63 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 6.4 crore Y-o-Y and Rs 16.58 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue increased to Rs 495 crore from Rs 445 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda stood at Rs 77.61 crore versus Rs 70.75 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 15.67 per cent versus 15.88 per cent Y-o-Y.

5Paisa Capital: Stated that the Income Tax Department initiated a search at its premises, but business operations continue normally.

Union Bank of India: Announced plans to raise long-term bonds up to Rs 20,000 crore, including Rs 5,000 crore through green/sustainable bonds.

G R Infraprojects: Emerged as the lowest bidder for a 38.90 km rail project, valued at Rs 262 crore.

Afcons Infrastructure: Received a letter of award for an order worth Rs 1,283 crore.

Mahindra Finance: Announced plans to issue non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 750 crore on a private placement basis.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: Signed an MoU with Apollo Micro Systems to jointly develop underwater and air defense systems.

Capital Small Finance Bank: Posted a Q3 net profit of Rs 34.05 crore, up from Rs 28.9 crore Y-o-Y and Rs 33.34 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue increased to Rs 235 crore from Rs 200 crore Y-o-Y. The bank’s gross NPA stood at 2.67 per cent versus 2.61 per cent Q-o-Q.