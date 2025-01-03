Dividend, Bonus, stock-split: Shriram Fin, 9 others to go ex-date next week

Dividend, Bonus, stock-split: Shares of Shriram Finance, Kamdhenu, ITC, and 7 other companies will remain in focus next week, from Monday, January 6, 2025, to Friday, January 10, 2025, as they will trade ex-date following their announcements of corporate actions such as bonus issues, dividends, spin-offs, and rights issues.

BSE data shows that Algoquant Fintech, and Padam Cotton Yarns will trade ex-date next week for their bonus issues. Meanwhile, Camlin Fine Sciences will trade ex-date for its rights issue. Additionally, shares of Shriram Finance, AA Plus Tradelink, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals, Julien Agro Infratech, and Kamdhenu will trade ex-date for stock splits. Meanwhile, VTM shares will remain in the spotlight following the announcement of an interim dividend.

ITC shares, on the other hand, will remain in focus due to the demerger of its hotel business.

Here is the complete list of companies whose shares will trade ex-date next week, along with their key corporate announcements as per data available on the BSE:

Stock Trading Ex-Date following dividend announcements:

VTM: Textile products company VTM shares will trade ex-date on January 10, 2025, as the company's board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity share (face value Rs 1) for the financial year 2024-25.

Also Read

"...to those shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members on January 20, 2025, being the record date fixed for this purpose. The interim dividend will be paid on or before February 10, 2025," VTM said in an exchange filing.

Stock trading ex-date following bonus issue announcements:

Padam Cotton Yarns: Shares of Padam Cotton Yarns will trade ex-date on January 8, 2025, as the company announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 (one new equity share for every existing share held). The record date for this corporate action is January 8, 2025.

Algoquant Fintech: Shares of Algoquant Fintech will trade ex-date on January 8, 2025, following the bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2 (one new equity share for every two existing shares held). The record date for this action is January 8, 2025.

Stock trading ex-date following rights issue announcements:

Camlin Fine Sciences: Specialty chemicals company Camlin Fine Sciences has announced a rights issue of 2,04,26,244 equity shares at Rs 110 per share, aggregating to Rs 224.68 crore. The record date for this corporate action is Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

Stock trading ex-date following stock-split announcements:

Shriram Finance: Shares of Shriram Finance will trade ex-date on January 10, 2025, following the stock split of equity shares from Rs 10 each to Rs 2 each (5:1 split ratio).

AA Plus Tradelink: Shares of AA Plus Tradelink will trade ex-date on January 8, 2025, as the company announced a stock split from Rs 10 per share to Rs 1 per share (10:1 split ratio).

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals: Shares of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals will trade ex-date on January 8, 2025, following the stock split from Rs 5 per share to Rs 2 per share.

Julien Agro Infratech: Shares of Julien Agro Infratech will trade ex-date on January 8, 2025, after the stock split from Rs 10 per share to Rs 5 per share.

Kamdhenu: Shares of Kamdhenu will trade ex-date on January 8, 2025, following the stock split from Rs 10 per share to Rs 1 per share.

ITC demerger

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant ITC shares will remain in focus next week, as the company has fixed January 6, 2025, as the record date for the demerger of its hotel business.