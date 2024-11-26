Dividend stocks: Natco Pharma, Ipca Labs, 7 others to go ex-date tomorrow

Dividend Stocks: Shares of Natco Pharma, Ipca Laboratories, Happiest Minds Technologies, and six others will remain in the spotlight today as they turn ex-dividend tomorrow, following their announcements of dividend rewards for their shareholders.

BSE data shows that Natco Pharma, Ipca Laboratories, Happiest Minds Technologies have announced interim dividends of Rs 1.50, Rs 2, and Rs 2.50 per share, respectively, for their shareholders, with their record date being fixed on November 27, 2024. Similarly, Ingersoll-Rand (India), Multibase India, and Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) have announced interim dividends of Rs 55, Rs 53, and Rs 0.01 per share, respectively, for their shareholders, with their record date being fixed on November 27, 2024.

Meanwhile, Khazanchi Jewellers, Padam Cotton Yarns, and Pearl Global Industries have announced interim dividends of Rs 55, Rs 53, and Rs 0.01 per share, respectively, for their shareholders, with their record date being fixed on November 27, 2024.

Additionally, Scanpoint Geomatics shares will also remain in focus as the company’s board has approved the issue of 8.23 crore fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each at an issue price of Rs 6 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 4 per equity share), for an amount aggregating up to Rs 34.94 crore, to all the existing equity shareholders of the company on a rights basis (Rights Issue).

Besides them, shares of Dev Information Technology, Dolat Algotech, Elpro International, Ganesha Ecosphere, Gillette India, GPT Infraprojects, Kaveri Seed Company, Morganite Crucible (India), Polyplex Corp, and Sun TV Network will also remain in focus as they turn ex-date today, following the dividend announcement for their respective shareholders.

The ex-date marks the day when a stock begins trading without dividend entitlement. To qualify for dividend benefits, investors must hold the stock before this date. Companies determine the list of dividend beneficiaries based on shareholders recorded at the close of the record date.