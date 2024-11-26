Stocks to watch, Nov 26: Adani Group stocks, HUL, SBI, Coal India, IndiGo

Stocks to watch on November 26, 2024: The GIFT Nifty futures, around 6:49 AM, were trading 39 points lower at 24,235.

In the previous session, the BSE Sensex jumped as much as 1,961.32 points or 2.54 per cent to settle at 80,109.85 and the NSE Nifty50 also ended higher by 314.65 points or 1.32 per cent at 24,221.90.

Here is a list of stocks that will be in focus for today's (November 26) session:

Adani Group stocks: Andhra Pradesh state is reviewing and may cancel power supply contract linked to the Adani Group, as per reports.

Meanwhile, French energy giant TotalEnergies announced a pause on new investments citing corruption allegations by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

However, Florida-based GQG Partners expressed its confidence in the group, emphasising the sound fundamentals of its investments. This move comes after Indian billionaire Gautam Adani was indicted by the US prosecutors for his alleged role in a $265 million scheme to bribe Indian officials.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL): The board of directors of HUL gave an in-principle approval to demerge the ice cream business into an independent listed entity. Subject to necessary approvals and procedures, shareholders of HUL will receive shares in the new entity in proportion to their shareholding in the company, HUL said in a release.

Coal India: Despite having switched to its internal e-auction platform in January this year, the company has floated a tender seeking bids from private service providers to conduct e-auctions of the dry fuel for its subsidiaries over the next two years. Vedanta: Vedanta Resources, which postponed a planned sale of dollar bonds last week after the Adani Group's top officials were indicted by US prosecutors, will now launch the issue on Monday, according to two sources. The issue, which could raise as much as $500 million, is the first since the Adani crisis and will test global appetite for Indian high yield credit following the allegations against Adani.

Maruti Suzuki: The company has achieved the milestone of exporting 3 million cars from India, mainly to countries in Latin America, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

SBI: The State Bank of India (SBI) expects to deploy $1.5 billion in funding that it has tied up over the next four months of the ongoing financial year (2024-25) in international operations. It has firmed up funds — $500 million through bonds (notes) and another tranche of $1 billion through syndicated loans.

Tata Consumer Products: Tata Conusmer's MD and CEO Sunil D'Souza eyes the current food inflation as a “short-term blip” and expects it to moderate in the next two quarters along with a revival in consumer demand.

HDFC Life: The company reported an incident of a data leak and has initiated a detailed investigation in consultation with information security experts to assess the root cause and take necessary remedial action.

Wipro: IT firm Wipro appointed Omkar Nisal as the chief executive officer for its Europe strategic market unit, with immediate effect. Nisal, who will also become a part of the Wipro executive board, will report directly to company CEO and MD Srini Pallia, the company said.

InterGlobal Aviation (IndiGo): Japan Airlines and IndiGo are set to commence their codeshare partnership from December 16, which would allow the Japanese carrier access to 18 destinations in India.

Edelweiss Financial Services: The company is looking to sell a minority stake in its mutual fund (MF) arm. The company has initiated the process by hiring an investment banker.

Ashoka Buildcon: The company has received a Letter of Award (LoA) for a Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) road project in West Bengal from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The accepted bid project cost is Rs 1,391 crore, excluding goods and services tax (GST).

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (Bhel)/ Hitachi Energy India: Bhel and Hitachi Energy India have secured an order for the Khavda Nagpur HVDC (high voltage direct current transmission) project from Power Grid Corporation.

Lupin: The company is recalling over six lakh bottles of a medication indicated for high blood pressure in the US due to deviation from current good manufacturing practices (CGMP), according to the US health regulator.

Orchid Pharma: The pharma company announced its collaboration with the Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organisations (CAHO) to initiate hospital assessments and nationwide prescription audits to counter antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Associated Alcohols & Breweries: The company has launched its premium whiskey offering—Hillfort Whiskey. It is available in 750 ml, 375 ml, and 180 ml bottles, priced at Rs 1,395, Rs 700, and Rs 340, respectively.

KEC International: The company has secured new orders worth Rs 1,114 crore across its various businesses.

