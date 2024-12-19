DOMS Industries share price slips 7%; here's what's worrying investors

DOMS Industries shares lost 6.9 per cent in Thursday's trade, logging an intraday low at Rs 2,842.3 per share on BSE amid heavy volume. On BSE 0.024 million shares changed hands, while on NSE, 3.115 million shares were traded. The buyers and sellers of the transactions were unknown.

Around 12:57 PM, DOMS share price was down 5.05 per cent at Rs 2,901.1 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.15 per cent at 79,263.97. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 17,605.97 crore. The 52-week high of the company stood at Rs 3,111 per share and the 52-week low stood at Rs 1,224.4 per share.

As per reports, Italian stationery maker FILA is likely to sell a 4.57 per cent stake in the company, after the one-year lock-in for shareholders ended. The one-year lock in for DOMS ended on December 18, 2024.

Shares of DOMS were listed on the bourses on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, with a 77 per cent premium to the issue price of Rs 790 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE at Rs 1,400 per share.

The initial public (IPO) offer was a book-built issue of Rs 1,200.00 crore and the issue was a combination of a fresh issue of 0.04 million shares aggregating to Rs 350 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.8 million shares aggregating to Rs 850 crore. DOMS IPO price band was set at Rs 750 to Rs 790 per share.

DOMS is an Indian brand specialising in affordable and high-quality stationery products. Established as a trusted name in the market, DOMS offers a wide range of writing instruments, including pens, pencils, markers, crayons, and highlighters, as well as office supplies like staplers, scissors, and rulers. The brand caters to a broad audience, including students, teachers, artists, and professionals, by providing durable and reliable products at competitive prices.

The company is known for its commitment to quality, continuous innovation, and ergonomic designs, ensuring a smooth writing experience. With a strong distribution network across India and a growing online presence, DOMS remains a preferred choice for consumers seeking affordable stationery solutions.

In the past one year, DOMS shares have gained 129.5 per cent against Sensex's rise of 12 per cent.