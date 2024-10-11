Garuda Construction IPO allotment today: Check status, latest GMP here

Garuda Construction and Engineering IPO allotment status: Garuda Construction and Engineering's initial public offer (IPO) allotment is anticipated to be finalised today. The IPO closed for subscription on Thursday, October 10, and received an overwhelming response from the investors. Overall, Garuda Construction and Engineering's initial public offer (IPO) allotment is anticipated to be finalised today. The IPO closed for subscription on Thursday, October 10, and received an overwhelming response from the investors. Overall, Garuda Construction and Engineering's IPO was oversubscribed by 7.55 times, where Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) demonstrated keen interest by subscribing 10.81 times, followed by Non Institutional Investors, who oversubscribed by 9.03 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) bid 1.24 times.

Garuda Construction and Engineering's IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, October 8, and is a book built issue of Rs 264.1 crore. The IPO includes a fresh issue of 18.3 million shares aggregating to Rs 1,73.85 crore and an offer for sale of 9.5 crore shares aggregating to Rs 90.25 crore. The price band was set at Rs 90 to Rs 95 per share. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Investors who bid for the Garuda Construction and Engineering IPO can check the allotment status on the website of Link Intime India, which is also the registrar of the IPO.

Here is a step by step allotment guide to check Garuda Construction and Engineering IPO status on Link Intime

Visit the Link Intime India website.

website. Select 'Garuda Construction and Engineering Limited' from the list of companies in the dropdown. (The name will be displayed once the share allocation is finalised)

Select either PAN, application number, DP/Client ID or account number/IFSC to verify your allotment status.

Enter the required information based on your selection above.

Click the 'Submit'

Here is a step by step allotment guide to check Garuda Construction IPO allotment status on the BSE

Visit BSE's website here

Choose the issue type as 'Equity'.

Click on 'Garuda Construction and Engineering Limited' from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.

Click on the 'Search' and view your allotment status.

Garuda Construction and Engineering IPO GMP

As per sources tracking grey market price (GMP), the unlisted shares of Garuda Construction and Engineering are expected to list at a premium of 5 per cent, indicating a decent listing.