Globus Spirits shares slip 15% in 2 days; here's what's worrying investors

Globus Spirits shares declined 3.4 per cent on Wednesday and registered an intraday low of Rs 899.85 per share on BSE. The declined over 15 per cent in two days after the company reported an 89 per cent drop in consolidated profit for the second quarter (Q2FY25).

Around 10:28 AM, Globus Spirits shares were down 2.45 per cent at Rs 909 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.62 per cent at 78,186.77. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 2,624.23 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,373.35 per share on BSE and 52-week low of the stock was at Rs 656.10 per share.

On Tuesday, during market hours, the Indian liquor company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1 crore as compared to Rs 13 crore a year ago.

The company recorded a revenue of Rs 8741.1 crore, up 18.3 per cent, as compared to Rs 739 crore a year ago.

The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the second quarter stood at Rs 30 crore as compared to Rs 38 crore a year ago which implies a decline of 21 per cent.

The Ebitda margins of the company for the quarter under review stood at 3.4 per cent as compared to 5.1 per cent.

Globus Spirits is recognised for its range of premium alcoholic beverages. The company has gained prominence for producing a variety of spirits, including whisky, rum, vodka, and gin. Globus Spirits is often associated with crafting high-quality products that appeal to both domestic and international markets.

The brand has a strong presence in the Indian spirits industry, and it is also expanding its footprint internationally. One of their key strategies is to offer a blend of both traditional and modern flavors to cater to a wide range of consumer preferences.

Globus Spirits also focuses on sustainability and responsible production practices, with an emphasis on quality ingredients and innovative manufacturing techniques.

In the past one year, Globus Spirits shares have gained 14 per cent against Sensex's rise of 21 per cent.