NMDC Steel shares drop 5% as loss widens to Rs 595 cr in Q2, margins dip

NMDC Steel shares slipped 5 per cent in trade and registered an intraday low of Rs 43.86 per share on BSE. The selling pressure in the stock can be attributed to company's loss widening in Q2FY25 to Rs 595.37 crore in September quarter (Q2FY25) as compared to a loss of Rs 131.10 crore a year ago.

Around 12:21 PM, NMDC Steel shares were down 4.59 per cent at Rs 44.09 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.67 per cent at 78,149.37. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 12,950.35 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 73.67 per share on BSE and 52-week low of the stock was at Rs

41.4 per share.

However, NMDC Steel's revenue from operations rose 448.8 per cent to Rs 1,522 crore as compared to Rs 277 crore a year ago.

The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the second quarter stood declined to Rs 441 crore from Rs 72 crore a year ago.

The Ebitda margins of the company for the quarter under review stood at -28.9 per cent as compared to -26 per cent.

NMDC Steel Ltd, an entity demerged and formed from mining firm NMDC, owns and operates the 3 million-tonne Nagar Steel Plant at Nagarnar in Chhattisgarh.

Nagarnar plant is referred to as India's youngest steel unit set up with an investment of about Rs 23,000 crore.

NMDC Steel started commercial operations at the unit from August 31, 2023.

After the demerger from NMDC, NMDC Steel became an independent company with its own management and financial structure.

The company focuses on the production of high-quality steel products, including long steel products, and aims to become a significant player in the Indian steel sector.

The demerger process was announced in 2021, and it involved the transfer of the steel business, including all assets, liabilities, and operations related to the steel plant, to the newly formed entity, NMDC Steel Limited.

In the past one year, NMDC Steel shares have declined 8.7 per cent against Sensex's rise of 21 per cent.