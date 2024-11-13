Repco Home Finance stock price rallies 8% as Q2 profit jumps over 15% YoY

Repco Home Finance share price: Housing loan finance company Repco Home Finance shares rallied up to 7.57 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 497.20 per share on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

The surge in Repco Home Finance shares came after the company posted a strong set of numbers in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25).

The company’s standalone profit rose 15.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 113 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 98 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q2FY24).

Repco Home Finance’s net interest income (NII) rose 1.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 176 crore, as opposed to Rs 173 crore in Q2FY24.

Its total income stood at Rs 428 crore during the quarter under review. The company’s loan sanctions grew 8 per cent annually to Rs 926 crore in Q2FY25.

Loan disbursements grew 9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 867 crore. The Return on assets (RoA) came in at 3.3 per cent, resulting in a return on equity of 16 per cent.

The overall loan book of Repco Home Finance soared 8.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 13,964 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 12,922 crore a year ago.

On the asset quality front, gross non performing assets (GNPA) amounted to Rs 552 crore as of September 30, 2024, as against Rs 637 crore as of September 30, 2023 and Rs 583 crore as of June 30, 2024. On the other hand, net non performing assets (NNPA) stood at Rs 217 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 272 crore in Q2FY24 and Rs 223 crore in Q1FY25.

The capital adequacy ratio in Q2FY25 stood at 33.98 per cent.

Moreover, as on September 30,2024, the company had a total network of 184 branches and 43 satellite centres spread across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Gujarat, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Repco Home Finance is among the leading housing loan finance companies.It offers 9 different home loans at affordable floating rate of interest starting at 8.25 per cent per annum.

At 10:36 AM, Repco Home Finance shares were trading 2.37 per cent higher at Rs 473.15 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.61 per cent lower at 78,196.30 levels.