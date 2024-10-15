Govt to sell up to 5% stake worth Rs 2,026 crore in Cochin Shipyard

The Indian government will offload a stake of about 5% in shipbuilder Cochin Shipyard, an exchange filing showed on Tuesday.

The floor price for the sale is 1,540 rupees, an 8% discount to the stock's Tuesday close, the filing showed. At this price, the stake is valued at Rs 2,026 crore ($241.2 million).

The base size of the offer will be 2.5%, amounting to about 6.6 million shares, with an option to sell an additional 2.5% stake.

The government has raised 31.61 billion rupees through divestments in the ongoing fiscal year, including 23.46 billion rupees from selling its stake in General Insurance Corporation of India, according to its website.