GR Infraprojects share price falls over 4% on weak September quarter show

GR Infraprojects shares in focus: Shares of construction company GR Infraprojects (GR Infra) fell up to 4.35 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 1,560.05 per share on Friday, November 08, 2024.

GR Infraprojects share price fell after the company posted a weak performance in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25).

The company’s profit fell 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 193.3 crore in the September quarter of FY25, from Rs 217.2 crore in the September quarter of FY24.

Revenue from operations dropped 26 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,394.3 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 1,882.8 crore in Q2FY24.

At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) slipped 24.4 per cent annually to Rs 353 crore in the September quarter of FY25, from Rs 466.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q2FY24).

Ebitda margin, however, expanded 50 basis points (bps) to 25.3 per cent in the September quarter of FY25, from 24.8 per cent in the September quarter of FY24.

Established in 1995, GR Infraprojects Ltd is a leading integrated Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) firm specialising in road infrastructure.

With a robust track record, the company has designed and constructed over 100 road projects across 16 states in India.

Its core business, which constitutes approximately 90 per cent of its revenue, encompasses EPC, Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT), and Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) projects primarily in the road sector. In addition to road construction, G R Infraprojects is also involved in railway, metro, airport runway, and Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) projects.

The company's diversification strategy has led it into the Power Transmission sector. G R Infraprojects currently manages a portfolio of 10 operational assets, including one National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) annuity project, one state HAM project, and eight additional NHAI HAM projects.

The market capitalisation of the company is Rs 15,378.23 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.

The 52-week high of the GR Infra stock is Rs 1,859.95 while its 52-week low is Rs 1,025 apiece.

At 10:05 AM, GR Infra share price was trading 2.83 per cent lower at Rs 1,585 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.12 per cent lower at 79,449.10 levels.