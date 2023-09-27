HCLT, Infosys: Morgan Stanley ups target price of IT stocks by up to 29%

Morgan Stanley has raised upwards the target prices of select information technology (IT) stocks by up to 29 per cent on a likely improvement in earnings going ahead. Within the IT and engineering, research, and development (ER&D) services, they are now getting more constructive on growth/margin estimates for fiscal 2025 (FY25).

Besides stabilising macro risks, analysts at Morgan Stanley wrote in a recent report, conversion of pipeline into order book (reflected in multiple large deal announcements) and commentary of discretionary spend environment being weak but not deteriorating further, point to improving growth trends for the future.



Margins, they believe, have more tailwinds in FY25 (falling attrition rates, sub-optimal utilisation rates, room to improve employee pyramid and operating leverage). Within the large-caps, employee and subcontracting costs as percentage of revenues to have the largest room to improve for HCL Technologies (HCLT) and TCS, Morgan Stanley said.

“We have revised our price targets up by 11-29 per cent, led by roll forward, lower probability of bear case, and higher probability of bull case, and increased long-term earnings. We maintain our higher than consensus double-digit revenue growth for FY25e, while we lift margin assumptions for ER&D names owing to potential price increases and better operating leverage,” wrote Gaurav Rateria and Sulabh Govila of Morgan Stanley in a recent note.

Among individual stocks, Morgan Stanley has maintained their overweight rating on HCLT, LTIMindtree and Infosys within the large-caps.







“We upgrade Cyient (within ER&D services) to overweight, owing to increased earnings and higher multiples with the revenue growth cycle remaining strong,” Rateria and Govila said.



Valuations

At the bourses, meanwhile, the Nifty IT index has outperformed with a gain of over 13 per cent in 2023 (CY23), as compared to 8.5 per cent rise in the Nifty50 index. Persistent Systems, Coforge, L&T Technology Services, Tech Mahindra, MphasiS, LTIMindtree and HCL Technologies have been some of the star performers during this period, surging 21 per cent to 52 per cent, ACE Equity data show.



That said, the sector's performance going ahead, Morgan Stanley feels, will be in line with the overall market mood. The relative valuations, it suggested, are not as favorable as the top 4 India IT stocks' premium to the Sensex has increased to 19 per cent versus the long-term average of 4 per cent.



Even when compared to global peers such as Accenture, TCS' price-earnings (P/E), Morgan Stanley said, is at a premium of 4 per cent.

“Foreign institutional investors (FII) and domestic institutional investors DII investors both have underweight positioning in IT stocks. This has come down versus the past, but there is still more room to close, which would support current valuations,” the note said.



Revenue boost

In the September 2023-24 fiscal quarter (Q2-FY24), they expect quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) revenue growth to improve for IT services companies with strong order booking during the quarter, thereby supporting expectations of better growth in the second half of FY24 (H2-FY24).