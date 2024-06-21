Home / Markets / News / HDB Financial Services to reissue Sept 2027 bonds, eyes to raise Rs 500 cr

HDB Financial Services to reissue Sept 2027 bonds, eyes to raise Rs 500 cr

The company will offer a yield of 8.35 per cent on this issue, and has invited bids from bankers and investors on Monday

bond market share us fed
India's HDB Financial Services plans to raise Rs 500 crore. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)
Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 4:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's HDB Financial Services plans to raise Rs 500 crore ($59.85 million) through the reissue of bonds maturing in September 2027, three bankers said on Friday.

The company will offer a yield of 8.35 per cent on this issue, and has invited bids from bankers and investors on Monday, they said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Here is the list of deals reported so far on June 21: Issuer Tenure Issue size (in Bidding Rating Coupon bln rupees) date (in per cent) HDB Financial 3 years and 3 8.35 5 June 24 AAA (CRISIL, Sept 2027 reissue months (yield) Careedge) SIDBI 3 years, 2 months 7.68 21.23 June 21 AAA (Crisil, and 16 days Careedge) IREDA 10 years and 2 7.44 15 June 21 AAA (Icra) months HDFC 10 years To be 150 To be AAA (Crisil, Bank deecided decided Careedge) 5 years 8.64 5 June 24 AA+ (Icra, Cholamandalam India Ratings) Investment Kotak 3 years 8.12 5 June 20 AAA (Icra) Mahindra Prime Cube 19 years and 9 To be 6.48 June 24 AAA 

Also Read

IREDA surges 13% on heavy volumes after govt gives 'navratna' status

Ireda hits 5% upper circuit on record loan sanctions, disbursements in FY24

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

HDFC Bank Q3 preview: In a steady quarter, analysts expect NIM to expand

Investment strategy alert: HDFC Bank Q4 performance and future outlook

Premier Explosives stock soars 10% on turning ex-split; up 109% in 11 days

GE Power rallies 9% on Rs 243 cr order win from NTPC GE Power Services

Railway stocks in focus; RailTel, RVNL, Texmaco, RITES zoom up to 13%

DEE Engineers, Akme Fintrade's IPO bidding status on day 3; check details

Zerodha faces another tech snag; users complain for losing money in trades

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :HDFC groupIndia bond marketBond marketsIREDACrisil

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story