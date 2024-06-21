HDB Financial Services to reissue Sept 2027 bonds, eyes to raise Rs 500 cr

India's HDB Financial Services plans to raise Rs 500 crore ($59.85 million) through the reissue of bonds maturing in September 2027, three bankers said on Friday.

The company will offer a yield of 8.35 per cent on this issue, and has invited bids from bankers and investors on Monday, they said.

Here is the list of deals reported so far on June 21: Issuer Tenure Issue size (in Bidding Rating Coupon bln rupees) date (in per cent) HDB Financial 3 years and 3 8.35 5 June 24 AAA (CRISIL, Sept 2027 reissue months (yield) Careedge) SIDBI 3 years, 2 months 7.68 21.23 June 21 AAA (Crisil, and 16 days Careedge) IREDA 10 years and 2 7.44 15 June 21 AAA (Icra) months HDFC 10 years To be 150 To be AAA (Crisil, Bank deecided decided Careedge) 5 years 8.64 5 June 24 AA+ (Icra, Cholamandalam India Ratings) Investment Kotak 3 years 8.12 5 June 20 AAA (Icra) Mahindra Prime Cube 19 years and 9 To be 6.48 June 24 AAA