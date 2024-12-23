Here's why Aurobindo Pharma gained 2% in trade on December 23; details here

Aurobindo Pharma share price: Pharmaceutical company Aurobindo Pharma share was buzzing in trade on Monday, December 23, 2024, as the scrip gained up to 1.95 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,265 per share.

However, at 12:00 noon, Aurobindo Pharma share was trading 1.76 per cent higher at Rs 1,262.50 apiece, In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.89 per cent higher at 78,739.59 levels.

The uptick in Aurobindo Pharma share price came after the company announced that CuraTeQ Biologics s.r.o., a step-down subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma Limited, has obtained marketing authorisation from UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for Bevqolva, its bevacizumab biosimilar version.

Bevqolva 25 mg/mL concentrate for infusion will be available in 4 mL (100 mg) and 16 mL (400 mg) single-use vials for infusion into veins, Aurobindo Pharma said in a statement.

Bevacizumab is used in the treatment of multiple cancers including metastatic colorectal cancer, recurrent or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, advanced and/or metastatic renal cell carcinoma, cervical cancer and epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube and primary peritoneal cancer.

CuraTeQ Biologics Private Limited (CuraTeQ), a subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma Limited, is a globally recognised biopharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad, India.

With a mission to enhance the well-being of patients battling debilitating illnesses, CuraTeQ is dedicated to delivering high-quality and affordable biosimilars. The company focuses on addressing critical healthcare needs in the fields of oncology and immunology by developing innovative solutions for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.

CuraTeQ boasts a robust pipeline of 14 biosimilar products, stressing upon its commitment to advancing healthcare in the immunology and oncology segments.

With end-to-end capabilities, the company manages the entire production process, from bulk drug substances to finished, packaged products. The integrated approach ensures the delivery of cost-effective and reliable therapeutics, aligning with CuraTeQ’s vision of improving global access to life-saving treatments.

Meanwhile, Aurobindo Pharma is an integrated global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, manufactures, and commercialises a wide range of generic pharmaceuticals, branded specialty pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients globally in over 150 countries.

The market capitalisation of Aurobindo Pharma is Rs 73,326.20 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 200 category.

The 52-week high of Aurobindo Pharma share is Rs 1,592.55, while its 52-week low is Rs 959.05.