Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty, up 160 pts, signals gap-up open for India markets; Asia gains

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, Decemer 23, 2024: Markets in India are likely to take strength from the lower-than-expected core inflation reading in the US, which worked as a counterbalance to the Fed's hawkishness on rates, and which also boosted shares on Wall Street on Friday.

At 7:20 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,794, more than 150 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close.

However, the NSE Nifty 50 Index ended below the 200-daily moving average (DMA) after a month, with the index now down 5.3 per cent, or 1,254 points, from a high of 24,792 in just five trading sessions. It closed at 23,587.50 on Friday. Recently, the short-term bias for the Nifty has also turned negative, with the NSE benchmark index drifting below its super trendline on the daily scale. READ MORE However, the NSE Nifty 50 Index ended below the 200-daily moving average (DMA) after a month, with the index now down 5.3 per cent, or 1,254 points, from a high of 24,792 in just five trading sessions. It closed at 23,587.50 on Friday. Recently, the short-term bias for the Nifty has also turned negative, with the NSE benchmark index drifting below its super trendline on the daily scale.

Separately, corporate India is transitioning from a period of exceptional earnings growth — exceeding 25 per cent over the past two to three years — to a more sustainable growth trajectory of 12-13 per cent over the next few years, says Vinit Sambre, head — equities at DSP Mutual Fund (MF). In a conversation with Business Standard, Sambre explains how this shift will likely create a more selective market environment. READ MORE Separately, corporate India is transitioning from a period of exceptional earnings growth — exceeding 25 per cent over the past two to three years — to a more sustainable growth trajectory of 12-13 per cent over the next few years, says Vinit Sambre, head — equities at DSP Mutual Fund (MF). In a conversation with Business Standard, Sambre explains how this shift will likely create a more selective market environment.

In other news, state bond yields have been trading higher than AAA-rated public sector undertaking (PSU) bonds for maturities of 10 years and beyond, data showed. Market participants said that the price difference is largely driven by heavy supply, timing mismatches in fund flows, and rising global interest rates. READ MORE In other news, state bond yields have been trading higher than AAA-rated public sector undertaking (PSU) bonds for maturities of 10 years and beyond, data showed. Market participants said that the price difference is largely driven by heavy supply, timing mismatches in fund flows, and rising global interest rates.

In another development, private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) funds have sold shares worth a record Rs 1.13 trillion in listed and initial public offering companies this year, exceeding 2023’s total of Rs 97,500 crore. The increase in activity within the secondary market, especially among small and midcap stocks, drove these exits. READ MORE In another development, private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) funds have sold shares worth a record Rs 1.13 trillion in listed and initial public offering companies this year, exceeding 2023’s total of Rs 97,500 crore. The increase in activity within the secondary market, especially among small and midcap stocks, drove these exits.

That apart, India’s healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors raised Rs 14,811 crore through initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2024, the largest since 2019, driven by strong domestic demand amid expanding global opportunities. READ MORE That apart, India’s healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors raised Rs 14,811 crore through initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2024, the largest since 2019, driven by strong domestic demand amid expanding global opportunities.

In the primary markets, meanwhile, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Limited IPO in the mainline section will open for subscription today, while subscription windows for five mainline IPOs (Concord Enviro Systems Limited IPO, Sanathan Textiles Limited IPO, Mamata Machinery Limited IPO, Mamata Machinery Limited IPO, and Transrail Lighting Limited IPO), and one SME segment IPO (Newmalayalam Steel Limited IPO) are headed for a close.

Three IPOs (Carraro India Limited IPO, Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited IPO, and Ventive Hospitality Limited IPO) would enter their second day of subscription in the mainline section, and Identical Brains Studios IPO in the SME section would see its basis of allotment get finalised today, apart from NACDAC Infrastructure IPO getting listed on the shares.

On Friday, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 witnessed a sharp correction, ending the week's last trading session down by over 1 per cent each. The Sensex tumbled 1,176.46 points, or 1.49 per cent, to end Friday's trading session at 78,041.59. The Nifty 50 ended down by 364.20 points, or 1.52 per cent, to settle at 23,587.50. The fear index, India VIX, which gauges volatility in markets, ended higher by 3.87 per cent at 15.07 points. Broader markets fell more than the benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices ending lower by 2.82 per cent and 2.19 per cent, respectively. All sector indices ended in the red, with Nifty Realty, Nifty Select Telecom, and Nifty Financial Services ending down by over 3 per cent each. Among others, Nifty IT, Nifty Auto, and Nifty PSU Bank were the worst hit, ending down by over 2 per cent each. That apart, Asian shares rallied on Monday after a benign reading on US inflation restored some hope for further policy easing next year, while there was relief that Washington had averted a government shutdown. That apart, Asian shares rallied on Monday after a benign reading on US inflation restored some hope for further policy easing next year, while there was relief that Washington had averted a government shutdown.

After the bonanza of recent central bank decisions, this week is much quieter with only the minutes of a few of those meetings due. There are no Federal Reserve speeches and US data is of secondary importance.

Otherwise the themes were largely the same, with the dollar underpinned by a relatively strong economy and higher bond yields, which in turn is a burden for commodities and gold.

It is also a headache for emerging market countries, which are having to intervene to stop their currencies from falling too far and stoking domestic inflation.

For now, the afterglow from the US inflation report was enough to lift MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan higher by 0.3 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei gained 0.96 per cent, while the Topix was 0.77 per cent higher. South Korea's Kospi firmed 0.9 per cent and the Kosdaq was 1.24 per cent higher. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.78 per cent.

S&P 500 futures added 0.3 per cent, while Nasdaq futures firmed 0.4 per cent. The S&P 500 fell almost 2 per cent last week and the Nasdaq 1.8 per cent, though the latter is still up 30 per cent for the year.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 497.22 points, or 1.17 per cent, to 42,839.46, the S&P 500 rose 63.93 points, or 1.09 per cent, to 5,931.01 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 199.83 points, or 1.03 per cent, to 19,572.60.

European stocks registered their worst week in over three months as Trump's comments about potential tariffs on the European Union spooked investors. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 8.20 points, or 0.98 per cent, to 847.61.

The STOXX 600 index fell 0.88 per cent, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 19.25 points, or 0.96 per cent.

Analysts at BofA noted the S&P 500 was up 23 per cent for the year, but if the 12 largest companies were excluded the gain was only 8 per cent. They cautioned such extreme concentration was a vulnerability going into 2025.

Wall Street had rallied on Friday when a key gauge of core US inflation printed lower than expected at 0.11 per cent, providing a partial antidote to the Fed's hawkishness earlier in the week.

Fed funds futures rallied to imply a 53 per cent chance of a rate cut in March and 62 per cent for May, though they only have two quarter-point easings to 3.75-4.0 per cent priced in for all of 2025. A few months ago, the market had hoped rates would bottom around 3.0 per cent.

The prospect of fewer cuts has combined with expectations of more debt-funding government spending to pressure bond markets, with 10-year yields surging almost 42 basis points in just two weeks for the biggest such increase since April 2022.

On Friday, the yield on benchmark US 10-year notes fell 4.2 basis points to 4.528 per cent, from 4.57 per cent late on Thursday. The 30-year bond yield fell 2.2 basis points to 4.7194 per cent from 4.741 per cent late on Thursday.

The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations for the Federal Reserve, fell 0.4 basis points to 4.315 per cent, from 4.319 per cent late on Thursday.

In currency markets, the dollar index held near two-year highs at 107.970 having climbed 1.9 per cent for the month so far.

The strong dollar combined with high bond yields to weigh on gold, which stood at $2,624 an ounce after slipping 1 per cent last week.

The high dollar is also a burden for oil, already hampered by concerns over Chinese demand following dismal retail sales figures last week.

Brent was up 4 cents at $73.00 a barrel, while US crude gained 12 cents to $69.58 per barrel.

(With inputes from Reuters.)