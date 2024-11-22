Here's why Elpro International stock is buzzing in trade on November 22

Elpro International share price: Electric services company Elpro International shares soared up to 4.46 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 109.90 per share on Friday, November 22, 2024.

The share price of Elpro International rose following the company’s announcement to the stock exchanges regarding its acquisition of additional equity shares in Titan Company Limited.

In an exchange filing, Elpro International said, "We wish to inform you that Elpro International Limited ("the Company") has acquired equity shares of Titan Company Limited."

Elpro International acquired 21,279 additional equity shares of Titan for a cash consideration of Rs 6.75 crore. Before this transaction, the company already held 65,996 equity shares in Titan.

With this acquisition, Elpro International’s total holding in Titan has increased to 87,275 equity shares.

The acquisition was undertaken for investment purposes, Elpro International said in a statement.

Elpro International is a diversified company engaged in multiple business segments, including the manufacturing of surge arresters, real estate development, equity investments, and windmill operations.

With a legacy of innovation and quality, the company offers high-performance surge suppression products catering to both high and low voltage requirements.

Elpro’s engineering expertise has established it as a trusted name among leading clients, including Cummins, Hind Rectifier, Bombardier, Cooper Power, Littelfuse, and GE.

Beyond manufacturing, Elpro has made major strides in real estate with integrated developments like 1ELPROPARK, which combines residential complexes, schools, malls, and daycare facilities.

Another notable project, Elpro City Square in Pune, has emerged as a premier lifestyle and entertainment destination, offering top-tier retail and fashion experiences.

The market capitalisation of Elpro International is Rs 1,822.75 crore, according to BSE. The 52-week high of Elpro International is Rs 147.70 per share while its 52-week low is Rs 73 per share.

At 11:35 AM, Elpro International shares were trading 2.19 per cent higher at Rs 107.50 per share. In comparison, BSE Semsex was trading 0.72 per cent higher at 77,708.28 levels.