Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Here's why Paras Defence shares surged up to 5% today; up 81% in six mths

Here's why Paras Defence shares surged up to 5% today; up 81% in six mths

Aerospace and Defence firm Paras Defence and Space Technologies share price today surged up to 4.7 per cent at Rs 1,119 per share after the company bagged an order worth Rs 303 crore from L&T

The US government has cautioned Indian manufacturers to ensure that items, including defence equipment, are not exported to Russia. Such exports could support Russia's missile systems and increase the risk of these companies facing Western sanctions.
Illustration: Binay Sinha
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 12:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Aerospace and Defence firm Paras Defence and Space Technologies share price today surged up to 4.7 per cent at Rs 1,119 per share after the company bagged an order worth Rs 303 crore from Larsen and Toubro.

“Controp-Paras Technologies, an associate Company of Paras Defence and Space Technologies received an order from Larsen and Toubro (L&T) valued at approximately Rs. 305 crore (plus taxes) comprising of manufacturing and supply of 244 nos. of Sight – 25HD electro-optics system along with extended warranty charges and integrated logistics support package, for their CIWS Program,” the company said in an exchange filing on Monday. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Paras Defence and Space Technologies also mentioned it shall be executing the Indian Content (IC) of the aforementioned order. The copy of the intimation dated August 14, 2024. The full order will be executed within 47 months, the company said. 

The company specialises in the design, development, manufacturing, testing, and commissioning of products, systems, and solutions for defence and space applications.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies share price history
Paras Defence and Space Technologies share price has surged 81.36 per cent in the last six months against BSE’s Sensex rise of 14.83 per cent. Meanwhile, in the last one year the company’s shares have appreciated by 52.21 per cent, while Sensex climbed 28.48 per cent.

Its shares are trading at price to earnings valuation of 94.94 times, while having an earning per share of Rs 11.25. The company has a total market capitalization of Rs 4,344.61 crore. 

More From This Section

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty tumble over 1% each; Auto, financials drag most

Number 13 has been unlucky for stock markets in 2024; will history repeat?

Market Crash: Why Sensex fell 950 pts, Nifty slipped below 25,900 intraday

What drove this pharmaceutical stock's 4% increase today? Find out here!

Manba Finance share locks in 5% upper circuit after strong market debut


At 11:55 AM,  Paras Defence and Space Technologies stock price soared 6.59 per cent to Rs 182.90 per share on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex dropped by 0.87 per cent at 84,827.10 level. 

According to those at Antique Stock Broking, most private defence equipment manufacturers trade at a meaningful premium. They said firms like Paras Defence and Space Technologies are small, but are preparing for significant growth over the next ten years. “Valuations will not be of much relevance if such companies succeed with products that are accepted and adopted by the defence forces,” analysts at the brokerage wrote in a report. The domestic brokerage, however, does not have coverage on the company. 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Arkade, Northern Arc, Kross, Western Carriers, Tolins Tyres hit new lows

Authum Invt hits 5% upper band as board okays stake buy in Prataap Snacks

This BSE listed stock has zoomed 103% in 4 months; mull bonus issue

Lupin share falls over 2% as USFDA issues 3 observations for Pithampur unit

Avantel stock zooms over 12% in a day; up 118% in one year; check details

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE NSEParas Defence & Space Technologies

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story