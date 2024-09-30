Avantel stock zooms over 12% in a day; up 118% in one year; check details

Aerospace and defence company Avantel’s share price today skyrocketed up to 12.47 per cent at Rs 193 per share after the company bagged an order worth Rs.44.49 crore from Larsen and Toubro.

The country's biggest infrastructure major, L&T gave an order for supply of Satcom Systems to Avantel. The company post market hours on Friday said in an exchange filing that the supply order will be executed by March 2025. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Gurugram based Avantel specialises in manufacturing wireless front-end satellite communication systems, signal processing, network management, and software development. The company also provides customer support services and has an in-house R&D facility in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Its journey began with the design, development, and manufacturing of essential components for the wireless industry.

Avantel’s share price history

Avantel share price has soared 84.90 per cent in the last six months against BSE’s Sensex rise of 15.23 per cent. Meanwhile, in the last one year the company’s shares have appreciated by 118.49 per cent, while Sensex climbed 28.92 per cent.

Avantel shares are trading at price to earnings valuation of 76.12 times, while having an earning per share of Rs 2.25. The company has a total market capitalization of Rs 4,511.43 crore.

At 09:52 AM, Avantel stock price soared 6.59 per cent to Rs 182.90 per share on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex dropped by 0.87 per cent at 84,827.10 level.

Avantel financial performance

On the financial front, the company’s revenue from operations decreased by 25 per cent to Rs 51.65 crore during the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25) from Rs 68.90 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier. Meanwhile, the company recorded a profit of Rs 8.08 crore in the June quarter of FY25, down 7 per cent against Rs 8.69 crore in the same quarter of FY24.

More From This Section