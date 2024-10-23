IIFL Securities stock zooms 8% as profit jumps 90% in Q2FY25 results

IIFL Securities shares jumped 8.33 per cent at Rs 404.90 a piece on the BSE in Wednesday intraday trade. IIFL Securities share price soared after the company delivered stellar quarterly earnings for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25).

The non-banking financial services (NBFC) company reported a 90.3 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit, reaching Rs 205.1 crore for the second quarter ending September 30, 2024, compared to Rs 159.2 crore in the same period last year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Revenue from operations rose by 27.3 per cent to Rs 645.4 crore, up from Rs 507 crore in the previous fiscal's corresponding quarter. Operating performance also improved significantly, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) jumping 67.3 per cent to Rs 266.4 crore, compared to Rs 159.2 crore a year earlier. The Ebitda margin improved to 41.3 per cent, up from 31.4 per cent in the same period last year.

The firm reported a 17 per cent year-on-year increase in total brokerage revenue, totaling Rs 317.6 crore for the quarter. Investment banking revenues saw a substantial 35 per cent growth, reaching Rs 51.4 crore, with 13 deals completed during the quarter.

Additionally, revenue from the financial products distribution (FPD) segment grew by 25 per cent year-on-year to Rs 106.2 crore. The FPD segment's assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 31,239 crore as of September 30, 2024, while the distribution and custody AUM reached Rs 2,46,308 crore.

IIFL Securities share price history

More From This Section

The company’s stock has outperformed the market year to date as it has risen 163.6 per cent, while skyrocketing 307 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 11.2 per cent year to date and 24.5 per cent in a year.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 11,870.27 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 17.73 times and at an earning per share of Rs 21.08.

At 11:19 AM, the stock price of the company pared most of its gains and was up 2.84 per cent at Rs 384.35 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex rose 0.37 per cent to 80,517.55 level.