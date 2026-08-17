Improving margin trajectory key trigger for Voltas after strong RAC growth

RAC volumes grew 45 per cent Y-o-Y, with value growing 50 per cent Y-o-Y, pushing market share to 17.3 per cent year-to-date, or YTD, for FY27 by June 2026. The proposed 50:50 JV with Atomberg Innovation for the manufacture of high-efficiency RAC compressors would strengthen localisation and supply-chain resilience. VoltBek saw YTD market share of 9.4 per cent in washing machines and 7.4 per cent in refrigerators, although earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, breakeven may be delayed due to high commodity costs. Depreciation rose 15 per cent Y-o-Y, while interest costs declined 6 per cent Y-o-Y and other income increased 11 per cent Y-o-Y.