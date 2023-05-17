India-focused offshore fund, ETFs record $803 mn net inflow in Q4

In the past three quarters (Between October 2022 and March 2023) offshore funds and ETFs have received a net of $1.8 billion, shows the latest Morningstar Offshore Fund Spy report.

After 17 quarters of net outflows in a row, India-focused offshore funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs) have received net inflows for three consecutive quarters now, signalling a shift in stance of foreign investors with respect to the Indian market.