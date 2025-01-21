Indoco Remedies drops 4% on weak Q3 performance; revenue falls 11% YoY

Indoco Remedies share price: Pharmaceutical company Indoco Remedies shares dropped as much as 4.38 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 320.45 apiece on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

Indoco Remedies share dropped after the company reported a weak set of numbers in the December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25).

The pharmaceutical company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 28.4 crore in the December quarter of FY25 (Q3FY25), from a profit of Rs 15.6 crore in the December quarter of FY24 (Q3FY24).

Indoco Remedies’ top line, also known as revenue from operations, dropped 10.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 410.6 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 459.4 crore in Q3FY24.

At the operational level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) plunged 80.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 12 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 62.9 crore in Q3FY24.

Subsequently, Ebitda margin squeezed 1,070 basis points (bps) to 3 per cent from Rs 13.7 per cent in the same quarter a year ago.

About Indoco Remedies

Indoco Remedies is a fully integrated, research-driven pharmaceutical company engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of Formulations (Finished Dosage Forms) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).

With seven decades of experience in the Indian pharmaceutical market, Indoco Remedies has established a strong presence in 55 international markets. As a $212 million company, it employs approximately 6,000 professionals, including over 400 highly skilled scientists.

The company’s infrastructure includes 11 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities—7 dedicated to finished dosages and 4 for APIs. These facilities are complemented by a cutting-edge R&D center in Rabale, Navi Mumbai, and a Clinical Research Organisation (CRO) in Hyderabad.

The operations adhere to the highest regulatory standards, complying with WHO-cGMP guidelines and securing approvals from top regulatory bodies such as USFDA, UK-MHRA, TGA-Australia, SAHPRA-South Africa, NDA-Uganda, TMDA-Tanzania, MOH-Ukraine, PPB-Kenya, and DPML-Ivory Coast.

Indoco continues to expand its global footprint by offering comprehensive solutions, including product development, manufacturing, and supply of Finished Dosages, APIs, and Intermediates to generic pharmaceutical companies worldwide. Its extensive product portfolio is supported by ANDAs, eCTD Dossiers, and Drug Master Files (DMFs), ensuring compliance with international regulatory requirements.

Last checked, the market capitalisation of Indoco Remedies stood at Rs 3,043.01 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.

Indoco Remedies share’s 52-week high is Rs 414.35, while its 52-week low is Rs 286.50 per share.

At 1:40 PM, Indoco Remedies share price was trading 1.03 per cent lower at Rs 331.70 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.94 per cent lower at 76,352.29 levels.