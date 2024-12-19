Bumper Debut! Inventurus Knowledge Solutions shares list at 43% premium

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO listing today: Shares of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions made a strong D-Street debut on Thursday, December 19, 2024, in an otherwise weak market. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions shares listed at Rs 1,900, reflecting a premium of 42.96 per cent per share against the issue price of Rs 1,329. Shares of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions made a strong D-Street debut on Thursday, December 19, 2024, in an otherwise weak market. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions shares listed at Rs 1,900, reflecting a premium of 42.96 per cent per share against the issue price of Rs 1,329. Inventurus Knowledge Solutions shares listed at Rs 1,856 apiece on the BSE, reflecting a slightly lower premium of 39.65 per cent over the IPO allotment price.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO listing outperformed grey market expectations. Ahead of listing on Thursday, the unlisted shares of the company were quoted trading at Rs 1750 apiece, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 421 or 31.68 per cent over the issue price of Rs 1329, revealed sources tracking grey market activities.

The Rs 2,497.92 crore public offering of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions received decent participation from investors, getting oversubscribed 52.68 times by the end of the subscription on Monday, December 16, 2024, as per NSE data. The public offering comprises an entirely offer for sale of 18,795,510 shares with a face value of Re 1.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions was available at a price band of Rs 1265–Rs 1329 per share with a lot size of 11 shares.

Link Intime India serves as the registrar for the issue, while ICICI Securities, Jefferies India Private, JM Financial, J.P. Morgan India Private, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the book-running lead managers. Notably, as the public offering comprises an entirely offer for sale, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions will not receive any proceeds from the offer proceeds, and all the offer proceeds will be received by the selling shareholders post-deduction of offer-related expenses to be borne by the selling shareholders.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions specialises in healthcare operations and analytics, providing solutions that optimise revenue cycle management (RCM) and improve operational efficiency for clients in the US healthcare sector. The company's promoters include Sachin Gupta, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, and the Jhunjhunwala family trusts, as disclosed in the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).