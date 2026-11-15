IPO index gives stellar returns this year but experts stay cautious

Of 126 stocks with listing-day closing prices, 74 now trade above those levels. The median gain over the listing-day close is 7.5 per cent. Longer-term returns are more modest, as NSE data showed the index has delivered a five-year price return of 4.46 per cent a year and 8.70 per cent since its January 2017 base date, according to the factsheet, as of October 30.

“The IPO market performance is directly related to secondary market performance, and that has been recovering. There is always room for good companies to go public and list. As long as good companies are listing and holding good valuations, the market will be vibrant, as long as there is fair value and they are growth companies in some form. Some loss-making companies have dragged up the P/E multiple, particularly the larger-sized new economy IPOs. The IPO index has high weightage on these firms which makes the index look more expensive. But the P/E would be fairer if you take them out of the picture,” said Abhay Agarwal, founder and fund manager, Piper Serica.