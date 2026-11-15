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IPO index gives stellar returns this year but experts stay cautious

Newly listed companies such as Lenskart, Groww and Meesho have driven IPO index gains, but high valuations and concentration in loss-making technology firms have raised concerns among market experts

bse, nse stock market
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The Nifty IPO index has gained 21.41 per cent so far in 2026, with Lenskart, Groww and Meesho among its biggest contributors. | Image Credit: Bloomberg
Shilpa RangarajanKairavi Lukka Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2026 | 9:54 PM IST
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It has been a tough year for investors, and even though largecap indices were down, midcaps gave good returns. The real winners have been firms that listed over the last two years, which have managed to give some of the best returns in the market.
Most of these issues were at least partly offers for sale (OFS) where private equity investors were looking for exits and in some cases, promoters also saw an opportunity to sell some shares. The Nifty IPO index closed at 2,473.30 and the BSE IPO index at 19,618.43 on Friday. 
The Nifty IPO index gained 21.41 per cent so far (year-to-date) this year and 16.85 per cent over a one-year period. It is up 18.40 per cent in six months, 5.50 per cent in three months and 4.13 per cent in a week. 
 
      Its top holding Lenskart is up 82 per cent with a weight of 10.2 per cent in the index; Groww is up 63 per cent and Meesho is up 52 per cent. Shadowfax Technologies has been the best performer among the top weights, with a return of 158 per cent. Much of the index is concentrated on ecommerce and asset management company (AMC) businesses. Over the long run, these sectors are expected to grow the fastest. The Nifty IPO index’s top 10 constituents account for about 52.8 per cent of the index, according to NSE Indices’ factsheet as of October 30. 
Lenskart Solutions (10.22 per cent), Billionbrains Garage Ventures, which runs Groww (10.18 per cent), Meesho (8.28 per cent) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (6.41 per cent) are the four biggest weights, together making up about 35.1 per cent of the Nifty IPO Index.  
According to NSE Indices’ factsheet, price-equity (P/E) ratio was 93.51 and the price-to-book (P/B) ratio was 8.84 on October 30, which means the P/E has risen about 17 per cent in two weeks. As of Friday, it has seen the sharpest expansion in P/E among the indices tracked. The P/E makes the index expensive because some of the initial public offerings (IPOs) trade at very high valuations. 
Physicswallah is the most expensive, at about 401 times earnings, followed by Lenskart Solutions (about 160 times) and Pine Labs (about 126 times). The picture is more mixed across the wider IPO pool. Of 127 recently listed stocks with available issue prices, 88 trade above their issue price and 39 below, according to data from NSE and Prime Database. 
The median stock is up 24 per cent, and 16 have at least doubled. 
“We would not recommend investors put their money in an IPO index. This is primarily because the index would track the performance of these companies from their listing price rather than their issue price. It means investors would miss out on the listing gains in many of these IPOs,” said Geetanjali Kedia, IPO expert at SPTulsian Investment Advisers. “We believe investors are better off applying for quality companies rather than investing in a broad-based index,” she said. 
Kedia feels that investors can miss potential upsides due to quarterly rebalancing.   
Of 126 stocks with listing-day closing prices, 74 now trade above those levels. The median gain over the listing-day close is 7.5 per cent. Longer-term returns are more modest, as NSE data showed the index has delivered a five-year price return of 4.46 per cent a year and 8.70 per cent since its January 2017 base date, according to the factsheet, as of October 30. 
“The IPO market performance is directly related to secondary market performance, and that has been recovering. There is always room for good companies to go public and list. As long as good companies are listing and holding good valuations, the market will be vibrant, as long as there is fair value and they are growth companies in some form. Some loss-making companies have dragged up the P/E multiple, particularly the larger-sized new economy IPOs. The IPO index has high weightage on these firms which makes the index look more expensive. But the P/E would be fairer if you take them out of the picture,” said Abhay Agarwal, founder and fund manager, Piper Serica.
 
He added that it is better for investors to invest in IPOs through select, actively-managed IPO funds as they can assess these newer listings better. 
“Large weights in loss-making or low-profit tech make up about 37 per cent of the index. Their market caps are large but their current earnings are small or negative. Big market cap over thin profits inflates the aggregate P/E,” he said. 
Currently, there are no Nifty IPO-related index funds while some mutual funds have offerings related to the BSE IPO Index.
Mirae Mutual Fund has a BSE IPO Index fund and Edelweiss Mutual Fund has an actively-managed IPO fund benchmarked to the Nifty IPO Index.
 
   

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First Published: Nov 15 2026 | 9:54 PM IST

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