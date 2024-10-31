Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IRB Infrastructure Developers drops 4% after revenue declines in Q2FY25

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers plummeted 3.64 per cent at Rs 52.05 a piece on the BSE

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 10:47 AM IST
Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers plummeted 3.64 per cent at Rs 52.05 a piece on the BSE. IRB Infrastructure share price today fell after the company on Wednesday reported a decline in its revenue in the second quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25).
 
IRB Infrastructure Developers reported a 9.1 per cent year-on-year decline in revenue for the second quarter of FY25, totaling Rs 158.6 crore compared to Rs 174.5 crore in Q2 FY24.
 
Despite the revenue drop, the company achieved a 4.3 per cent increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 99.8 crore, up from Rs 95.7 crore in the same quarter last year, supported by improved operating margins.
 
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the company experienced a 3.6 per cent decline, coming in at Rs 76.6 crore, down from Rs 79.5 crore. However, Ebitda margins improved to 48.3 per cent, compared to 45.6 per cent a year earlier, indicating efficiency gains that helped mitigate revenue pressures.
 
Additionally, IRB Infrastructure announced a second interim dividend of Rs 0.10 per equity share (10 per cent of the share's face value), with a record date of November 8, 2024, for payment.
 

IRB Infrastructure Developers share price history

The company’s stock has outperformed the market year to date as it has risen 24.6 per cent, while gaining 10.1 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 10.2 per cent year to date and 24.7 per cent in a year. 
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 31,535.66 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 39.57 times and at an earning per share of Rs 1.37. 
 
At 10:38 AM, the stock price of the company was down 3.02 per cent at Rs 52.39 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 0.39 per cent to 79,633.32 level.
   
First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

