Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 300 pts lower at 79,650, Nifty down at 24,250; IT stocks drag 3%
Sensex 300 pts lower at 79,650, Nifty down at 24,250; IT stocks drag 3%

Stock Market Live: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading lower on the last trading session of Samvat 2080, amid mixed global cues

SI Reporter New Delhi
NSE, BSE, Indian stock market
Share Market Today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 4,613.65 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net bought equities worth Rs 4,518.28 crore on October 30. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 10:20 AM IST
10:17 AM

Nifty 50 consolidating in thin range ahead of monthly F&O expiry

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty 50 index seems trapped in the 24,100 - 24,500 trading range ahead of the October derivatives expiry. 

Apart from the monthly expiry session, Thursday is also the last trading day for Samvat 2080. The Nifty had surged up to 25 per cent in Samvat 2080. On Friday, the NSE and BSE will be conducting a special 'Muhurat trading' session from 6 pm - to 7 pm to welcome Samvat 2081. READ MORE
 

10:02 AM

10 AM market update - Sensex, Nifty trade lower

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading lower on Thursday, amid mixed global cues. 

At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was down 153.76 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 79,788.42, while the Nifty 50 was at 24,293, lower by 47.75 points, or 0.02 per cent. 
 

10:00 AM

L&T share price jumps 6% as Q2 results beat street estimates; details here

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of construction and engineering major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) rose up to 5.61 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 3,598.40 per share on Thursday, October 31, 2024.
 
The rise in L&T share price came after the company reported a healthy set of September quarter numbers on October 30, 2024, which met street expectations. READ MORE
 

9:48 AM

IRB Infra falls nearly 3% after Q2 revenue falls 9% to Rs 1,586 crore

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IRB Infrastructure Developers Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY):Revenue down 9.12 per cent at Rs 1,586 crore versus Rs 1,745 crore. Ebitda down at Rs 767 crore versus Rs 794 crore. Ebitda margin up 285 bps at 48.36 per cent versus 45.5 per cent. Net profit up 5.26 per cent at Rs 100 crore versus Rs 95 crore.
 

9:45 AM

Biocon stock declines as Q2 net profit falls 84% to Rs 27 crore

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Biocon Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY): Revenue up 3.69 per cent at Rs 3,590 crore versus Rs 3,462 crore. Ebitda down 7.54 per cent at Rs 686 crore versus Rs 742 crore. Ebitda margin down 232 bps at 19.1 per cent versus 21.43 per cent. Net profit down 84.3 per cent at Rs 27 crore versus Rs 172 crore.
 

9:35 AM

L&T gains 5% after Q2 net profit rises 6.7% YoY to Rs 4,113 cr, beating estimates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: L&T Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY): Revenue up 20.63 per cent at Rs 61,554 crore versus Rs 51,024 crore. Ebitda up 12.94 per cent at Rs 6,362 crore versus Rs 5,633 crore.

Ebitda margin down 70 bps at 10.33 per cent versus 11.03 per cent. Net profit up 6.69 per cent at Rs 4,113 crore versus Rs 3,855 crore.
 

9:30 AM

Cipla, L&T gain up to 8% on NSE

Cipla was the top gainer on NSE, rising 8 per cent and was followed by L&T, surging 5 per cent.

9:28 AM

Nifty Pharma, Healthcare, Media gain in sectors

Among sectors, Nifty Pharma, NIfty Healthcare, Nifty Media and Nifty Realty were the only gainers. 

9:24 AM

Broader indices mixed

The BSE SmallCap index was up 0.33 per cent, while the BSE MidCap index was down 0.10 per cent.

9:22 AM

Heatmap check

L&T and Sun Pharma were top gainers on BSE Sensex.

9:20 AM

Nifty50 below 24,350 level

The NSE's Nifty50 was down 0.12 per cent at 24,312 level. 

9:17 AM

Sensex down 100 pts

The BSE Sensex was down 124 points at 79,817 level. 

9:11 AM

Nifty nears 24,350 in pre-open

9:11 AM

Sensex up 100 pts in pre-open

The BSE Sensex was up 103 points at 80,046 level in pre-open.

8:54 AM

DEEP Industries' resolution pan for Dolphin Shipping approved by NCLT-Mumbai

Stock Market LIVE Updates: DEEP Industries today informed that its resolution plan to acquire Dolphin Shipping has been approved by the NCLT, Mumbai bench.

The company, in an exchange filing, said, "We further wish to inform you that pursuant to Section 31(1) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, the Hon’ble NCLT, Mumbai Bench has approved the Resolution Plan submitted by Deep Onshore, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company for acquisition of Dolphin Shipping under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (‘CIRP’) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (‘Code’)." 
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, October 31, 2024: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading lower on Thursday, amid mixed global cues.  
At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was down 153.76 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 79,788.42, while the Nifty 50 was at 24,293, lower by 47.75 points, or 0.02 per cent.  
 
Markets could also see some volatility today on the back of Nifty options' monthly expiry today, October 31.
However, following a mixed open, eight out of the 30 constituent stocks on the BSE Sensex were trading higher, with gains led by Larsen & Toubro (up 5.41 per cent), followed by Sun Pharma, Power Grid Corp., Tata Steel, and JSW Steel. On the flip side, losses were led by Tech Mahindra (down 2.15 per cent), followed by Infosys, TCS, Maruti Suzuki India, and Titan.
On the NIfty 50, 22 out of the 50 stocks were trading higher, with gains led by Cipla (up 7.53 per cent), followed by Larsen & Toubro, Dr Reddy's, BPCL, and Hero MotoCorp, while losses were capped by Infosys (down 1.21 per cent), Shriram Finance, Titan, HDFC Life, and BEL. 
Across sectors, the IT index was the top laggard, falling 1.72 per cent, while the Healthcare and Pharma indices were the top gainers, climbing 1.13 per cent and 1.18 per cent, respectively. 
Also trading in the red were Bank Nifty, Financial Services, Auto, FMCG, Metal, Consumer Durables and Oil indices, while the Media and Realty indices were trading with gains.
Apart from that, in the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 100 was flat, and the Nifty Midcap 100 was down 0.39 per cent.
  Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 had ended their two-day winning streak in the previous trading session to close in the red on Wednesday amid mixed global cues.
  The BSE Sensex declined 426.85 points, or 0.53 per cent, to settle at 79,942.18, and the Nifty 50 ended lower by 125.99 points, or 0.51 per cent, at 24,340.85. 
  In the broader markets, small-cap stocks outperformed, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 index ending higher by 1.05 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index closed 0.16 per cent lower.
  Sectoral indices ended lower on Wednesday, barring Nifty FMCG, Media, Metal and Auto. The Media index had climbed 2.34 per cent and the FMCG index was up 0.92 per cent
  That apart, data released by India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday showed growth in the output of eight key infrastructure industries — known as the core sector — recovering to 2 per cent Y-o-Y in September, from the contraction recorded in the preceding month. 
  However, growth in September 2024 was slower than the 9.5 per cent registered in the same month last year. READ MORE
  Markets in the Asia Pacific region were down on Thursday morning as investors await the Bank of Japan’s rate decision, as well as key business activity figures from China.
  Economists polled by Reuters expect the BOJ to hold rates at 0.25 per cent, although the statement will be parsed for any clues on the timing of its next rate hike.
  China's manufacturing PMI came in at 50.1 as compared to expectations of a reading of 49.9. The manufacturing PMI had contracted to 49.8 in the previous month.
  Following that, the Shanghai Composite was trading lower by 0.33 per cent, while the CSI300 was down 0.22 per cent.
  However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, the only frontline index trading higher in Asia, was ahead by 0.19 per cent.
  Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was down 0.47 per cent, while the broad based Topix slipped 0.49 per cent.
  South Korea’s Kospi was down 1.24 per cent, leading losses in Asia, while the small cap Kosdaq was down 0.20 per cent. 
  Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was trading lower by 0.36 per cent.
 
Global stock indices, meanwhile, had edged lower on Wednesday, while gold prices rose to a record high as uncertainty ahead of next week's US presidential election drove safe-haven demand.
  A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, leading Republican Donald Trump 44 per cent to 43 per cent among registered voters nationally, within the margin of error. Other opinion polls show tight margins in the seven election battleground states.
  British stocks hit their lowest level since August as UK Finance Minister Rachel Reeves said she would raise taxes by 40 billion pounds ($52 billion) a year in her first budget.
  The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 91.51 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 42,141.54, the S&P 500 fell 19.25 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 5,813.67 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 104.82 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 18,607.93.
  MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 3.14 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 844.94.
  Europe's main stock index fell to its lowest level in over a month as technology and mining stocks led a broader market decline. The STOXX 600 index closed 1.3 per cent lower.
  The FTSE 100 dropped 0.7 per cent.
  Gold rose to an all-time high as uncertainty over the November 5 US presidential election boosted safe-haven demand. Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to $2,788.87 per ounce, after reaching a record high of $2,789.73 earlier in the session.
  Among riskier assets, bitcoin was down slightly after surging to near its all-time high from March as investors weighed the prospect of a victory by Trump, widely seen as favorable towards crypto.
  Bitcoin was down 0.12 per cent at $72,221.00.
  The dollar edged down against other major currencies after stronger-than-expected US data and the UK budget release.
  Data also showed US private payrolls growth surged in October. The key US jobs report for October is due on Friday.
  The US dollar index, which measures the currency against six major rivals, rose to 104.43 earlier in the session but was last down 0.17 per cent to 104.06.
  The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield pared an earlier drop and shorter-dated yields rose on the strong US economic data ahead of Friday's jobs report.
  "The economic data this morning was generally good, as anchored by the first estimate of third-quarter GDP, which points towards healthy underlying growth and moderating inflation," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
  The benchmark 10-year yield was last down 1 basis point at 4.264 per cent, after reaching a nearly four-month peak of 4.339 per cent on Tuesday.
  Employers added an estimated 113,000 jobs in October, according to economists polled by Reuters, but analysts noted the number could be lower due to recent hurricanes in areas including Florida and North Carolina.
  Investors were also digesting data showing the euro zone grew faster than expected last quarter. A separate report showed the US  economy had maintained steady third-quarter growth.
  In the energy market, oil prices rebounded from declines earlier in the week. Data on Wednesday showed US crude and gasoline inventories fell unexpectedly last week.
  Brent crude futures settled up $1.43, or 2.01 per cent, at $72.55 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.40, or 2.08 per cent, to $68.61.
  (With inputs from Reuters.)

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 7:55 AM IST

