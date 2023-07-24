Home / Markets / News / ITC demerger: Medium-term outlook intact; stk can hit Rs 550 to Rs 575 mark

ITC demerger: Medium-term outlook intact; stk can hit Rs 550 to Rs 575 mark

While the medium-term outlook remains highly optimistic, the stock may remain choppy in the near-term

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
PremiumWeb Exclusive
Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 3:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The board of ITC has approved the demerger of the hotel business, as mentioned in its filing on Monday. The new entity will have maximum hold of the shareholders with 60 per cent holding, while ITC will retain 40 per cent. 

The news of demerger has triggered a sharp volatility in the stock, with price action challenging the key levels. Following the development, the counter slipped over 3.5 per cent to Rs 469.6 levels on the BSE. The immediate support for the stock, as per the technical charts, is now placed at Rs 460, followed by Rs 430 level.

While the medium-term outlook remains highly optimistic, the stock may remain choppy in the near-term. The medium-term support, however, exists in the range of Rs 400 to Rs 380 levels. Until this range is guarded, the counter’s bull-run is likely to continue. 

In the recent past, the stock has seen bullish momentum in the overbought category of the Relative Strength Index (RSI), suggesting its firm ability to absorb the selling pressure. 

The overall bullish trend remains intact, and the stock appears to be heading in the direction of Rs 550 – Rs 575, as per the weekly and daily set-up. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

Also Read

Nifty IT index reclaims 200-DMA; what does this mean for IT stocks?

Repo Rate Hike: Banking stocks may see sell-off if index stays under 42K

Britannia, ITC, Radico: These FMCG stocks may act as hedge in current fall

How to trade Zee Entertainment as NCLT places it under insolvency process

RIL gets nod from shareholders, creditors to demerge financial services arm

ITC dips 4% after board gives in-principle approval to demerge hotel biz

JLR volumes may aid Tata Motors Q1 margins; demand outlook eyed: Analysts

PSU shares in demand: SJVN, NHPC, RVNL, RITES hit fresh lifetime highs

Higher vols may drive Bajaj Auto's Q1 revenue; margins to expand: Analysts

RIL, Infy, Paytm, Vedanta: Trading strategies for stocks post their Q1 nos

Topics :ITC LtdStocks in focusHotel sectorstock market tradingstock market rallyStock movemnetstock market betsstock market investingstock market bullsStock market investmentstocks technical analysistechnical analysisMarket technicalstechnical chartsWeekly technicaltechnical callls

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story