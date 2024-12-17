Jungle Camps India IPO listing today: Shares list at 90% premium on BSE SME

Jungle Camps India IPO listing today: Jungle Camps India made a remarkable debut on the BSE SME today, listing at Rs 136.80 per share, a 90 per cent premium over the IPO allotment price of Rs 72. Jungle Camps India IPO listing performance outshined grey market expectations. Ahead of the IPO debut, Jungle Camps India's unlisted shares were trading at Rs 132 in the grey market, reflecting a premium of Rs 60 or 83.33 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 72, as per the sources tracking unofficial market activities. ALSO READ: IGI IPO closes today The IPO, which closed for subscription on December 12, 2024, saw overwhelming demand, with investors oversubscribing the issue over 494 times. The offering raised Rs 29.42 crore through a fresh issue of 504,000 shares, priced between Rs 72 and Rs 78 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares. The allotment of shares was finalised on December 13, 2024.

Also Read: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO allotment According to its Red Herring Prospectus, Jungle Camps India plans to utilise the IPO proceeds for multiple purposes. A significant share will fund capital expenditure for a project at Sanjay Dubri National Park in Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, part of the funds will be allocated to renovate its existing resort, Pench Jungle Camp, located at Pench National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

The company also aims to invest in its subsidiary, Madhuvan Hospitality, for capital expenditure on the Mathura Hotel Project in Mathura. The remaining funds will go toward general corporate purposes.

Jungle Camps India operates in the hospitality sector, specializing in wildlife tourism with a portfolio that includes boutique resorts, camps, hotels, and restaurants. The company currently manages four boutique resorts located within wildlife and tiger reserves across central India. The IPO was managed by Khambatta Securities as the sole book-running lead manager, with Skyline Financial Services serving as the registrar.