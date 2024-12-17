Piramal Pharma up 7% as JM Financial initiates with 'Buy'; 36% upside eyed

JM Financial on Piramal Pharma: Pharmaceutical company Piramal Pharma shares were buzzing in trade on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, as the scrip rallied up to 6.70 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 268 apiece.

However, at 9:55 AM, Piramal Pharma shares were up 6.63 per cent at Rs 267.80 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.64 per cent lower at 81,225 levels.

The uptick in Piramal Pharma share price came after domestic brokerage JM Financial initiated coverage with ‘Buy’ for a target price of Rs 340, which reflects an upside of 35.4 per cent from the previous close of Rs 251.15 per share on Monday (December 16).

Analysts at JM Financial predict that by 2028, the Indian Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organisation (CRDMO) industry will double compared to FY23 levels, solidifying India's position as a key emerging destination for innovator companies seeking partnerships.

Piramal Pharma, analysts believe, stands out among its listed Indian CDMO peers due to its differentiated offerings, global manufacturing footprint, and comprehensive end-to-end capabilities.

“We build-in a 23 per cent+ Ebitda compound annual growth rate (CAGR) which will result in steady cash generation and improving the net debt position – a key concern for investors. At the current market price the stock is trading at a 21x/17x FY26/27 enterprise value (EV)/Ebitda, about 38 per cent discount to the average of listed peers. We value the company on a sum-of-the-parts (SoTP) basis to derive a target price of Rs 340 (36 per cent upside),” said Amey Chalke, Raghav Vedanarayanan and Anushree Rustagi of JM Financial in a note.

Meanwhile, here are the top factors for initiating coverage:

CDMO – a core growth engine

Piramal’s CDMO business serves as its core growth engine, contributing 58 per cent of total revenue, analysts highlighted. The business stands out among Indian peers due to a healthy mix of CRO and CDMO services, with a 30:70 ratio. Piramal’s manufacturing presence across the US, UK, and India, coupled with its commercial capabilities spanning intermediates, APIs, and formulations, gives it a competitive edge.

The business also benefits from a diversified customer and geographic base and a healthy pipeline, providing strong revenue visibility. Over the next three years, analysts believe, the CDMO segment is expected to grow at a CAGR exceeding 17 per cent, driven by the anticipated turnaround of the CRO business, a robust pipeline of phase III projects, and recently commercialised assets. Notably, one of these assets has the potential to generate over $100 million in revenue, analysts added.

Complex hospital generics

According to analysts at JM Financial, the complex hospital generics segment, which accounts for 30 per cent of total revenue, acts as a cash cow for Piramal. This business comprises complex and differentiated inhalation and injectable products with high entry barriers. Piramal holds a major market share in key products, including 40 per cent in Sevoflurane and a leadership position in Baclofen with 70 per cent market share in the USA.

Limited competition and a differentiated channel make this a lucrative segment, offering margins in the range of 25-30 per cent. Furthermore, the addition of new capacity in India for Sevoflurane and upcoming injectable product launches from a pipeline of 24 products, analysts reckon, is expected to drive an 11 per cent CAGR for the segment over FY24-27. Beyond FY27, analysts opined, growth will likely be driven by 505(b)(2) products.

Indian consumer healthcare

In the Indian consumer healthcare segment, which contributes 12 per cent to overall revenue, Piramal has established a pan-India presence with a diverse portfolio of over 25 brands, JM Financial said in a note. The portfolio spans categories such as skincare, vitamins and nutrition, baby care, analgesics, and gastro-intestinal products. Power brands like CIR, i-range, Lacto Calamine, Little's, Polycrol, and Tetmosol form the backbone of this business.

While high advertising and promotional (A&P) spending has weighed on margins, analysts believe, the segment is expected to witness margin expansion as the business matures. Over the next three years, growth is projected at a 13 per cent CAGR, driven by the scale-up of power brands—which grew 18 per cent Y-o-Y in H1FY25—new product launches, and multi-channel marketing initiatives.