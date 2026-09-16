Kamlesh Chandra Varshney gets extension as Sebi whole-time member

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the reappointment of Kamlesh Chandra Varshney as a whole-time member (WTM) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) beyond September 19, 2026.

Varshney took charge as a WTM in September 2023. Prior to that, he was joint secretary (tax policy and legislation) in the Department of Revenue, Government of India.

At present, he handles departments including corporate finance, corporation finance investigation, integrated surveillance and legal affairs, among others.

According to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) dated September 15, Varshney will continue as Sebi WTM until he attains the age of 65 on August 4, 2029, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.