LIC MF plans to launch bite-size SIPs in October; aims Rs 1 trn AUM by FY26

To focus on new physical branches in B30 cities

Mutual Funda
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
LIC Mutual Fund plans to launch smaller ticket-size systematic investment plans (SIPs) of Rs 100 by the first week of October, said RK Jha, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO).

The decision comes at a time when the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has been advocating lower-size SIPs to allow more participation from investors.

In its initiative to make it more accessible, the market regulator has been working on measures to make Rs 250 SIP more cost-effective and viable for fund houses.

At present, there are a few fund houses that offer SIPs below Rs 500. 

LIC MF plans to bring down the minimum daily SIP amount to Rs 100 from the current limit of Rs 300. For monthly SIPs, it will be brought down to Rs 200 from Rs 1,000.

“We will bring the addendum for lowering SIP amounts on October 7,” said Jha.

Jha was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of its new fund offering (NFO) — LIC MF Manufacturing Fund — an open-ended equity scheme focusing on the manufacturing theme.

The fund house believes that push from the government and global shift in supply chain to China+1 are in favour of the sector for the long term.

The fund house is aiming to take its assets under management (AUM) to Rs 1 trillion by FY26 from the current Rs 35,000 crore.

“We have increased our team strength in the equities segment and are focusing on digital presence along with new branches in B30 cities to raise the AUM. We plan to take the total count of branches to 50 with over 10 new in cities such as Dehradun, Jamshedpur, Jodhpur and Durgapur, among others. The fund house will also launch a new app for distributors in a month,” added Jha. It launched its investor app in November last year.

The fund house has also lined up two new fund launches for the next two quarters, including a multi-asset fund and exchange-traded funds.
Topics :SEBILIC Mutual Fundstock market trading

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

