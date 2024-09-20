LIC MF plans to launch bite-size SIPs in October; aims Rs 1 trn AUM by FY26

LIC Mutual Fund plans to launch smaller ticket-size systematic investment plans (SIPs) of Rs 100 by the first week of October, said RK Jha, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO).

The decision comes at a time when the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has been advocating lower-size SIPs to allow more participation from investors.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In its initiative to make it more accessible, the market regulator has been working on measures to make Rs 250 SIP more cost-effective and viable for fund houses.

At present, there are a few fund houses that offer SIPs below Rs 500.