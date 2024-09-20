Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / RBI bought net $6.93 billion in spot forex market in July: Bulletin data

RBI bought net $6.93 billion in spot forex market in July: Bulletin data

RBI's net outstanding forward sales stood at $9.1 billion as of end-July, compared with a net sales of $15.84 billion at the end of the previous month, the data showed

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Reserve Bank of India | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 5:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bought a net of $6.93 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in July, data released on Friday as part of the central bank's monthly bulletin showed.
 
The RBI said it purchased $23.57 billion and sold $16.64 billion. In June, the central bank had sold a net of $2.11 billion in the spot market.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Indian rupee depreciated by 0.4 per cent against the dollar in July, the worst since March, and traded in a range of 83.37 to 83.75.
 
The RBI's net outstanding forward sales stood at $9.1 billion as of end-July, compared with a net sales of $15.84 billion at the end of the previous month, the data showed.
 
The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards market to curb exchange rate volatility.
 
The rupee settled at 83.5625 on Friday, and gained nearly 0.4 per cent week-on-week, its strongest weekly rise this year.
 

More From This Section

Rajasthan govt to launch new mineral policy to attract investment

Premium

Container shortage, freight spike shake maritime economy in India

Retail inflation for farm workers eases to 5.96%, rural labourers to 6.08%

Piyush Goyal to review India-ASEAN trade pact talks' progress in Laos

'India not abuser, Donald Trump's claims about import duties unfair': GTRI

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RBI approves re-appointment of V Vaidyanathan as IDFC First Bank's MD & CEO

RBI lifts restrictions imposed on IIFL Finance's gold loan business

Experts divided on impact of Fed rate cut for emerging markets like India

RBI approves Aditya Birla Capital's merger with AB Finance; stock up 6%

RBI unlikely to cut rates in 2024 amid food inflation uncertainty: SBI

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIForex forex market

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story