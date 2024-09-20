LIVE news: Kolkata doctors end cease-work, to resume essential duties from Saturday

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Thursday refuted claims by the private hospitals that the state government owed over Rs 600 crore for various treatments availed under the Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojna. He said the total pending amount for both public and private hospitals is Rs 364 crore. Singh said the breakup of pending payments shows that Rs 166.67 crore are owed to the public hospitals and Rs 197 crore to the private hospitals. On Thursday, Hezbollah's leader pledged to continue daily attacks on Israel, undeterred by the recent lethal sabotage of their members' communication equipment. He asserted that Israeli citizens evacuated from their homes near the Lebanese border due to the conflict would be unable to return until the Gaza war concludes. Hezbollah and Israel launched fresh attacks across the border as Hassan Nasrallah spoke for the first time since the mass bombing of devices in Lebanon and Syria that he described as a severe blow and for which he promised to retaliate.

Following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent decision to remove high-ranking police and health officials, protesting junior doctors in West Bengal announced a partial suspension of of their “cease-work”, saying they would resume essential and emergency services in hospitals from Saturday, but would not work in the Out Patient Department (OPD). The protesters stated that they would end their sit-in demonstration outside the state health department headquarters, Swasthya Bhawan, after conducting a march to the CBI office on Friday. However, they added that their campaign for justice would persist. The doctors' protest began on August 9, following the rape-and-murder of a junior doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.