LIVE news: Kolkata doctors end cease-work, to resume essential duties from Saturday

Following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent decision to remove high-ranking police and health officials, protesting junior doctors in West Bengal announced a partial suspension of of their “cease-work”, saying they would resume essential and emergency services in hospitals from Saturday, but would not work in the Out Patient Department (OPD). The protesters stated that they would end their sit-in demonstration outside the state health department headquarters, Swasthya Bhawan, after conducting a march to the CBI office on Friday. However, they added that their campaign for justice would persist. The doctors' protest began on August 9, following the rape-and-murder of a junior doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Thursday refuted claims by the private hospitals that the state government owed over Rs 600 crore for various treatments availed under the Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojna. He said the total pending amount for both public and private hospitals is Rs 364 crore. Singh said the breakup of pending payments shows that Rs 166.67 crore are owed to the public hospitals and Rs 197 crore to the private hospitals. On Thursday, Hezbollah's leader pledged to continue daily attacks on Israel, undeterred by the recent lethal sabotage of their members' communication equipment. He asserted that Israeli citizens evacuated from their homes near the Lebanese border due to the conflict would be unable to return until the Gaza war concludes. Hezbollah and Israel launched fresh attacks across the border as Hassan Nasrallah spoke for the first time since the mass bombing of devices in Lebanon and Syria that he described as a severe blow and for which he promised to retaliate.
The national capital registered a minimum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius, 1.3 notches below the season's normal, on Friday. The humidity level was recorded as 84 per cent. According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi will witness a generally cloudy sky during the day.
9:46 AM
News update: Three dead in firing incident at Rohtak liquor shop
Three people were killed and two others were injured in a firing incident that took place at a liquor shop at Baliana turn on Sonipat road, police stated on Friday. The injured are being treated at the trauma centre of Rohtak PGI, SP, Rohtak said.
9:41 AM
Rahul Gandhi reaches Karnal to meet family of youth injured in accident abroad
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday reached a village in Haryana's Karnal district to meet with the family of a young man who was injured in a road accident abroad. According to villagers, Gandhi met the injured youth, Amit, during his recent US visit. When contacted, local Congress leaders in Karnal said there was no prior intimation of Gandhi's visit and they came to know only after he reached Ghogripur village. The villagers said Amit's family had sold off their land to send him abroad.
9:21 AM
India extends $50 million budgetary support to Maldives for another year
India has extended budgetary support to the Maldives government in the form of a rollover of the $50 million Treasury Bill for another year on the Maldivian government's request, the Indian High Commission in the Maldives announced on Thursday. At the request of the Maldivian government, the State Bank of India (SBI) has subscribed the $50 million government Treasury Bills (T-bills) issued by the Ministry of Finance of the Maldives for a period of one more year upon the maturity of the previous subscription on September 19.
9:19 AM
Odisha: Army officer's friend alleges sexual harassment by police after arrest
The woman friend of an Army officer, who was arrested in Bhubaneswar for allegedly misbehaving with the police, claimed that she was sexually harassed after being taken into custody. The woman, arrested by personnel of the Bharatpur Police Station on September 15, was on Thursday released on bail granted by the high court.
Speaking to reporters, the woman said she was returning home with her friend, the Army officer, after closing her restaurant late at night when some men allegedly misbehaved with them.
8:53 AM
RG Kar Hospital case: Kolkata doctors end cease-work, to resume essential duties from Saturday
Junior doctors in West Bengal announced a partial suspension of their work stoppage, following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent decision to remove high-ranking police and health officials as demanded.