Linc shares jump 5% on fixing record date for stock-split, bonus issue

Linc share price: Shares of stationary products maker Linc were in demand on Monday, December 9, 2024, as the scrip rallied up to 4.99 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 669 per share. The uptick in Linc’s share price came after the company announced that it has fixed December 20, 2024, as the ‘Record Date’ for stock-split and bonus issue. The company had approved a sub-division / split of each equity share of face value of Rs 10 each fully paid-up into 2 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each, fully paid-up. On the other hand, it approved the issue of Bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 new fully paid-up equity share of Rs 5 each for every 1 existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 5 each.

A Bonus issue occurs when a company distributes additional shares to its existing shareholders at no cost, whereas a Stock-split involves dividing existing shares into smaller units, increasing the number of shares without altering the overall value.

Linc financial performance

In Q2FY25, Linc’s profit after tax (PAT) rose 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 879 crore, from Rs 771 crore in Q2FY24. The company’s total income rose 3.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 13,728 crore in the September quarter of FY25, from Rs 13,315 crore in the September quarter of FY24.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) climbed 12.2 per cent annually to Rs 1,630 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 1,452 crore in Q2FY24. Consequently, Ebitda margin expanded 97 basis points (bps) to 11.9 per cent in Q2FY25, from 10.9 per cent in Q2FY24.

About Linc

Linc Limited, formerly known as Linc Pen & Plastics Limited, is among India’s leading manufacturers of writing instruments, with a strong presence in over 50 countries worldwide. The company has an extensive network across South East Asia, the Middle East, the USA, the UK, Europe, South America, Africa, Russia, and CIS countries.

Dedicated to innovation, Linc continuously introduces new and creative products and packaging. Its diverse portfolio includes ball pens, gel pens, roller pens, retractable ball pens, dark pencils, and a variety of other stationery items.

In India, Linc Ltd is the exclusive importer and distributor for two global stationery leaders: Deli, Asia’s largest stationery brand, and Uni-ball from Mitsubishi Pencil Co., Japan.

Linc share price history

Linc shares have gained over 4 per cent in the past month. The scrip has surged over 10 per cent in the last six months but is down over 3 per cent this year-to-date (Y-T-D).

At 12:50 PM, Linc share price was trading 1.73 per cent higher at Rs 648.20 apiece. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.16 per cent lower at 81,575.19 levels.