Luxury brandy launch pushes Tilak Nagar Industries 4% higher on November 28

Tilaknagar Industries share price: Shares of liquor manufacturer Tilaknagar Industries were in demand on Thursday, November 28, 2024, as the scrip soared up to 3.93 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 427.50 per share.

Notably, the scrip had hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 428.70 per share in the previous session, November 27, 2024.

The uptick in the Tilaknagar Industries came after the company announced that it has forayed into the luxury brandy segment with the launch of Monarch Legacy Edition for Rs 6,750 in Maharashtra.

According to Tilaknagar Industries, Monarch blends matured French and Indian grape spirits, distilled using traditional coal-fired copper pot stills—a hallmark of French Cognac craftsmanship. The French grape spirits undergo aging for up to eight years in French oak casks, imparting rich layers of dried fruits, spices, and a complex fruity profile. Moreover, the warm climate of Maharashtra enhances the maturation process of the Indian grape spirits, intensifying their nuanced flavours and bestowing a distinct depth and character upon Monarch, setting it apart within the Indian brandy market.

Amit Dahanukar, chairman and managing director of Tilaknagar Industries said, “Brandy is India's second most-consumed spirit category, yet it remains under-recognised in the luxury segment. As leaders in brandy with decades of experience and many successful brands under our cap, we wanted to redefine this perception. The launch of Monarch marks a bold step towards elevating Indian brandy to a global benchmark, echoing the remarkable success of Indian whiskies and gins on the world stage.”

Furthermore, the name Monarch is a tribute to royalty, reflected in its regal packaging. The bottle, inspired by a rounded decanter, features intricate radiating ridges that catch and refract light, highlighting the rich amber tones of the liquid. A golden metal shield-shaped label adorns the centre, while the bottle is presented in an ornate box featuring depictions of ancient emperors. In addition to it, the design offers a luxurious and majestic experience, befitting the grandeur of the spirit within, the company explained.

According to a report by Euromonitor International, brandy is the second most consumed drink in the Indian alcoholic beverage market, with a market share of more than 20 per cent.

Tilaknagar Industries claims to be the fastest-growing Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) company for the past two consecutive years. The expansion into the luxury category is part of a broader strategic focus on premiumisation, the company revealed.

About Tilaknagar Industries

Tilaknagar Industries is a distinguished name in India's liquor industry, boasting a legacy that spans over nine decades. Established in 1933 by Mahadev L Dahanukar as Maharashtra Sugar Mills, the company initially focused on sugar and allied products.

Led by Amit Dahanukar, Tilaknagar Industries has emerged as India’s largest producer of premium brandy, with its portfolio featuring iconic brands such as Mansion House and Courrier Napoleon, both of which hold the prestigious ‘Millionaire’ status.

In addition to brandy, Tilaknagar Industries has diversified its offerings across whisky, rum, and gin categories with products like Mansion House Whisky, Madiraa Rum, and Blue Lagoon Gin, solidifying its position as a powerhouse in the Indian spirits market.

The market capitalisation of Tilaknagar Industries is Rs 8,002.87 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.

At 1:55 PM, Tilaknagar Industries shares were trading 0.84 per cent higher at Rs 414.75 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.23 per cent or 988.20 points lower at 79,244.88 levels.