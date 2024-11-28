This Vijay Kedia portfolio stock rose 7% in trade; zoomed 118% in a year

Sudarshan Chemical shares rose 6.6 per cent on BSE in Thursday's trade and logged an intraday high of Rs 1,052 per share. The counter saw buying after promoters, Pradeep Ramwilas Rathi and Subhadra Pradeep Rathi, sold a 3 per cent stake in the company for Rs 197 crore through open market transactions.

Around 12:13 PM, Sudarshan Chemical's share price was up 6.5 per cent at Rs 1,050.55 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.87 per cent at 79,535.88. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 7,272.67 crore. The 52-week high of the stock stood at Rs 1,235 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 448.1 per share.

According to the bulk deal data on the BSE, Pradeep Ramwilas Rathi sold 7.6 lakh shares of Sudarshan Chemical Industries, while Subhadra Pradeep Rathi sold 20.75 lakh shares.

The shares were sold in the price range of Rs 950.04 to Rs 950 per share, taking the combined deal value to Rs 197.15 crore.

With this transaction, Subhadra Pradeep Rathi exited the firm by selling the entire 1.9 per cent stake in Sudarshan Chemical Industries, while the holding of Pradeep Ramwilas Rathi has declined to 4.95 per cent from 6.05 per cent in the firm.

ALSO READ: Sudarshan Chemical Industries promoters sell 3% stake for Rs 197 crore Meanwhile, Boon Investment and Trading Co, Jovial Investment and Trading Co and Blue Diamond Properties picked up 20.22 lakh shares or 2.92 per cent stake in the company.

More From This Section

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 950 per piece, taking the combined aggregate value to Rs 192.14 crore.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries is an Indian company established in 1952, known for being a leading manufacturer of colour pigments and advanced materials. Based in Pune, Maharashtra, Sudarshan specializes in producing high-quality organic and inorganic pigments, which are widely used in industries such as paints, plastics, inks, cosmetics, and textiles.

The company has a strong presence both in the domestic and international markets, serving customers in over 80 countries. Sudarshan Chemical focuses on innovation and sustainability, offering eco-friendly pigment solutions with an emphasis on advanced technology and research & development. The company is recognized for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and meeting global standards, and it plays a key role in the global pigment industry.

In the past one year, Sudarshan Chemical shares have gained 118.2 per cent against Sensex's rise of 21 per cent.