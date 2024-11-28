Stock market crash: After starting the day on a flattish note with a positive bias, the benchmarks showcased heightened volatility, with the BSE’s 30-stock bluechip index, Sensex dropping 1,192 points or 1.48 per cent at 79,255, from its day’s high of 80,447.40 on Thursday. Meanwhile, the NSE’s Nifty50 fell 359 points or 1.47 per cent at 23,986 level from its day’s high of 24,345.

Indian bourses were facing a bear attack again on Thursday owing to a weakness in the global markets and after surging significantly in the first two sessions of the ongoing week, suggested analysts.

“Today’s market fall is led by US markets falling overnight and no new fresh positive triggers in the domestic markets, also the benchmarks have risen significantly in the past few days post which this seems a normal correction,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.

This week’s trend is likely to sustain in the coming weeks according to Jasani as he sees the market moving upwards in the coming weeks but with some corrections in between.

Meanwhile, the index heavyweights that pulled the BSE Sensex down on Thursday in terms of contribution included Infosys contributing 180 points. Other index giants included TCS (84 points), Mahindra and Mahindra (81 points), HDFC Bank (68 points) and Reliance Industries (59 points).

29 out of 30 stocks were in the red territory on the BSE Sensex with Mahindra and Mahindra being the top loser, falling up to 3.29 per cent intraday and was followed by Infosys (down 3 per cent), Titan (down 2.5 per cent), Tech Mahindra (down 2.3 per cent) and TCS (down 2 per cent)

Among sectoral trends, most sectors trading were trading in red with Nifty IT index under severe stress falling up to 2.11 per cent.

More From This Section

Also Read: Why Nifty IT index fell 2% after two straight sessions of lifetime highs? Individually, shares of Infosys fell the most in intraday deals, dropping 3.06 per cent at Rs 1,865.75 per share intraday, followed by L&T Technology Services also dropping 3 per cent at Rs 5,268 per share. Tech Mahindra shares also fell 2.84 per cent at Rs 1,706.80 a piece, while HCL Tech slipped to day’s low of Rs 1,849, down 2.2 per cent in intraday trade.

Other IT stocks such as LTIMindtree, Mphasis, Wipro, Persistent Systems, TCS and Coforge also fell in the range of 1-2 per cent each.

The fall in Nifty IT index was followed by Nifty Auto, down 1.30 per cent, and Consumer Durables, falling 1 per cent. Others such as Nifty Pharma, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Healthcare and Nifty Financial Services also fell up to 1 per cent each in intraday deals.

In contrast, the broader markets bucked the downturn trend of benchmarks with the BSE SmallCap index up 1.18 per cent at 55,209 level intraday, while the BSE MidCap index rising 0.70 per cent at 44,050.21 intraday.

Technical View

According to Technical pundits, today being the F&O expiry day has brought a lot of volatility in the market. They say a technical close below 23800 would be a make-or-break level for Nifty. "I expect markets to trade sideways with negative biased pressure. On the resistance side, 24350 acts as strong resistance; any close above this can turn the market mood,” said Prashanth Tapse, senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

Global markets

The downturn in Indian stocks came amid a similar show in the US markets as overnight in the US, a pullback in major technology stocks led to a lower close for the markets in a thin trading session.

Nvidia, a leading chipmaker, dropped over 1 per cent, while Meta Platforms fell by 0.8 per cent. Shares of Dell and HP saw significant declines, with Dell down more than 12 per cent and HP falling over 11 per cent after both companies issued disappointing earnings forecasts.

The S&P 500 declined 0.38 per cent, ending a seven-day winning streak. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.6 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.31 per cent.

Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading mixed on Thursday, with South Korea's blue-chip Kospi index trading near flatline while the small-cap Kosdaq gained 0.35 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 0.56 per cent, and the broad-based Topix was up by 0.82 per cent.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was trading 0.45 per cent higher. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 1.33 per cent.