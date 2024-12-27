Market Today: Nifty today; Unimech IPO allotment; Mamata, Sanathan listing

Stock Market Today, Friday, December 27: India stock markets may start the week’s last trading session on a positive note. At 6:45 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 50 points at 23,914.

Stock Market Prediction Today

The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 ended Thursday's choppy session on a flat note. The 30-share Sensex settled at 78,472.48, down by 0.39 points. Similarly, the Nifty50 settled at 23,750.20, up 22.55 points on Thursday.

Today, among global cues, markets will react to Japan’s November inflation data which showed a month-on-month uptick in headline inflation to 3 per cent from 2.6 per cent in October. Japan’s jobless rate stayed unchanged M-o-M at 2.5 per cent.

That apart, investors await China’s industrial profit data, scheduled to be released today.

Against this, Japan’s Nikkei is up 0.5 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi is down 0.6 per cent, and Australia’s ASX200 added 0.7 per cent.

Overnight, the Dow Jones closed 0.07 per cent higher to 43,325.8, the S&P 500 dipped 0.04 per cent to 6,037.59, and the Nasdaq Composite fell less than 0.1 per cent to 20,020.36.

Also Read

Domestically, there are no major triggers. Stock-specific news flow, FII activity, and IPO action will sway the markets today.

On Thursday, FIIs/FPIs net sold Indian stocks worth Rs 2,376.67 crore, while DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 3,336.16 crore.

IPO allotments and listings today

The IPO allotment of Unimech Aerospace will be finalised today, December 27, 2024.

Besides, Concord Enviro Systems IPO, Sanathan Textiles IPO, Mamata Machinery IPO, DAM Capital Advisors IPO, and Transrail Lighting IPO will list on the NSE and BSE today.

In the SME segment, Anya Polytech will enter its second day of subscription today, while Technichem Organics will open for subscription.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan-backed real estate firm Sri Lotus Developers and Realty has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise Rs 792 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

F&O trading

The derivatives trading volume has seen a 37 per cent month-on-month decline in December following a slew of measures undertaken by the market regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to curb the frenzy in the derivatives segment. READ MORE

Stock Markets in 2024

The domestic market capitalisation has soared 18.4 per cent to $5.18 trillion in 2024, adding $806 billion. This growth ranked third globally among the top 15 major markets, both in percentage and absolute terms. READ MORE

In another development, Index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) added a record number of investment accounts in 2024. READ MORE

Manmohan Singh passes away

Manmohan Singh, India’s 14th Prime Minister, who is considered the architect of the economic reforms in the country, passed away on Thursday night in New Delhi. He was 92. READ MORE

How to trade Sensex, Nifty today? Key levels to watch

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities:

Nifty index remained below the 200-DMA on Thursday, reinforcing the prevailing weakness. The RSI indicator showed bearish momentum with a weak crossover, indicating sluggish movement. In the short term, the index may stay under pressure or struggle to rise to higher levels. Support is at 23,700/23,600, while resistance is seen at 23,850.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities:

Technically, the market has consistently taken support near 23,650/78,150 while experiencing profit booking near the 200-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) or at 23,850/78,900. It also formed a small candle on the daily charts, which supports the continuation of range-bound activity in the near future.

For traders now, the immediate breakout level is 23,850/78,900 or the 200-day SMA. Above this level, the market could move up to 23,950-24,000/79,200-79,500. Conversely, if it drops below 23,650/78,150, it could retest the levels of 23,550-23,500/77,900-77,700.

Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities:

A small red candle was formed on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadow. Technically, this formation indicates a doji or high wave type candle formation. Having formed this pattern amidst a sideways range movement, the predictive value of this pattern could be less.

Formation of small candles side by side signal broader range bound action in the market. A sustainable move only above 23,900 is likely to open a sizable upside bounce in the market. However, any decline below the support of 23,600-23,500 levels is expected to bring more weakness in the near term.

Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Analyst, SAMCO Securities:

In the derivatives segment, bearish undertone prevailed, with substantial call writing at higher strikes. The 23,750-strike call witnessed the highest open interest at 2.37 crore contracts, cementing it as a formidable resistance level. On the other hand, the 23,700-strike put accumulated 1.64 crore contracts, marking it as a key support zone.

Active trading between the 23,750–24,000 calls and 23,700–23,500 puts highlights immediate resistance near 24,000 and strong support at 23,500. The sharp increase in call writing from 23,800 to 24,000 signals eroding bullish sentiment, while unwinding in lower-strike puts reflects intensifying bearish pressure. The Put-Call Ratio (PCR) dipped marginally to 0.80 from 0.88, maintaining its bearish inclination. However, the "max pain" level at 23,800 indicates limited downside in the short term.