Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals some upside at open for India; Asian markets mixed

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, December 26, 2024: As many markets around the world, including India's, reopen after the Christmas holiday on Wednesday, December 25, investors here are looking to ride the so-called Santa Clause rally driving Wall Street and other markets higher.

At 7:21 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,800, around 30 points higher than Nifty futures' last close.

In the previous trading session on Tuesday, December 24, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 had ended on a flat note. After scaling the day's high of 78,877.36, the 30-share Sensex retreated and settled at 78,472.87, down 67.30 points or 0.09 per cent from its previous close. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 23,727.65, down merely 25.80 points or 0.11 per cent from its previous close.

Among the broader markets, small-cap shares eked out some gains, with the Nifty Smallcap100 ending higher by 0.24 per cent. On the other hand, the Nifty Midcap 100 index ended lower by 0.06 per cent.

Among sectors, only Nifty FMCG, Auto, and OMC indices ended higher, with gains of up to 0.57 per cent, while Nifty Private Bank and Healthcare indices ended on a flat note with marginal gains. Other sectoral indices ended in the negative territory on Tuesday, with losses extending up to 0.83 per cent.

In the primary markets, subscription window for Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Limited IPO in the mainline section will close today, while shares of Identical Brains Studios Limited IPO from the SME section will list on the bourses.

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited IPO (SME) will open for subscription, while Newmalayalam Steel Limited IPO (SME), along with Carraro India Limited IPO, Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited IPO, and Ventive Hospitality Limited IPO from the mainboard section will see their basis of allotment get finalised today,

In other news, the majority of active largecap funds are set to outperform for the second year in a row in 2024, thanks to the strong performance of their midcap and smallcap allocations.

Moreover, as 2024 draws to a close, Indian equity investors are navigating a volatile market. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has dropped nearly 9 per cent from its 52-week high in September. However, brokerages view the correction as an opportunity, observing that reduced valuations could offer attractive entry points. Here are 10 stocks identified by leading brokerages as strong picks for 2025.

Separately, Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSE) plans to raise Rs 120 crore from investors in an attempt to stay afloat. The beleaguered exchange's board has approved issuance of 1.19 billion equity shares of face value Rs 1 at a premium of Rs 1 through private placements, according to a disclosure on its website.

Elsewhere, India's unique equity investor base is growing rapidly, nearing 110 million, just months after surpassing 100 million in August and 90 million in February. At the end of November, the total investor count (unique PAN number) registered with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) stood at 107 million.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mostly higher on Thursday, with Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong markets remaining closed for Boxing Day.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.42 per cent, while the Topix added 0.51 per cent, a day after a report said the country was preparing a record $735 billion budget for its new fiscal year starting in April.

South Korea’s Kospi inched higher 0.17 per cent and the Kosdaq declined by 0.11 per cent.

In mainland China, the CSI 300 was lower by 0.15 per cent and the Shanghai Composite was dragging by 0.12 per cent.

On Tuesday, Wall Street had topped off a global share rally in thin trade as markets closed early on Christmas Eve, while the dollar was buoyed by firmer Treasury yields and speculation that the Federal Reserve would slow its easing in 2025.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.91 per cent higher, the S&P 500 rose 1.1 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite cllimbed 1.35 per cent.

Most financial centers around the world were closed on Wednesday for Christmas. The US reopens on Thursday, while many financial centers have a second day off.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe went up more than half a per cent. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.18 per cent. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.19 per cent and France's CAC 40 rose 0.14 per cent. German stocks were closed for the Christmas holiday.

In Asia, Chinese stocks rose on Tuesday after sources told Reuters that Beijing planned to issue a record amount of special treasury bonds next year as it ramps up fiscal stimulus to revive a faltering economy.

The CSI300 blue-chip index and Shanghai Composite Index both ended 1.3 per cent higher. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced 1.1 per cent.

The news came shortly after China's finance ministry said authorities would ramp up fiscal support for consumption next year by raising pensions and medical insurance subsidies for residents, as well as expanding consumer goods trade-ins.

Still, investors remain cautious on the outlook for the world's second-largest economy, particularly as it faces the threat of hefty tariffs from US President-elect Donald Trump.

Elsewhere, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.37 per cent.

Investors are taking direction from last week's 25 basis point Fed interest rate cut, its signals on the strength of the economy and its slow progress bringing inflation down to its 2 per cent target. Markets are now pricing in about 35 basis points of easing for 2025, implying one quarter-point rate cut and around a 40 per cent chance of a second.

US Treasury yields pared gains after the Treasury saw solid demand for a $70 billion sale of five-year notes, but remained higher on the day. The two-year Treasury yield, which is sensitive to changes in Fed rate expectations, was up 0.9 bp at 4.359 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose 2.6 bp to 4.625 per cent, reaching a seven-month high at 4.629 per cent.

The Fed's cut was the third one this cycle, taking the Fed funds rate to 4.25 per cent-4.5 per cent.

Ahead of Trump's return to the White House in January, global central banks have urged caution over their rate paths due to uncertainty on how his planned tariffs, lower taxes and immigration curbs might affect policy.

Data on Monday showed US consumer confidence unexpectedly weakened in December as the post-election euphoria fizzled and concerns about future business conditions emerged.

In currencies, the dollar index rose 0.14 per cent hovering near a two-year high hit on Monday, having climbed more than 2 per cent in December so far.

Spot gold rose 0.13 per cent to $2,616.26 an ounce, having risen about 27 per cent this year, heading for its biggest yearly gain since 2010.

US crude rose 1.56 per cent to $70.32 a barrel and Brent rose to $73.73 per barrel, up 1.51 per cent on the day.

(With inputs from Reuters.)