Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals some upside at open for India; Asian markets mixed
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals some upside at open for India; Asian markets mixed

Markets Today LIVE: As markets in India and around the world reopen after the Christmas holiday, investors here are looking to ride the so-called Santa Clause rally driving Wall Street higher

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market
Share Market Today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth 2,454.21 crore on December 24, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 2,819.25 crore on Tuesday. (Photo: Bloomberg)

7 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 9:03 AM IST
9:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down over 550 pts below 78,500 in pre open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was down over 500 points below 78,500 in the pre opening session. 


8:59 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Going forward, market will be expecting both fiscal and monetary stimulus'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: "The RBI’s latest projection of 6.8 per cent GDP growth in Q3 FY25 based on trends in high frequency data is positive news. But the downward revision of FY25 GDP growth to 6.4 per cent from the initial projection of 7.2 per cent growth is a reflection of the poor assessment of the economy by the central bank. Realistically this has to be followed up by a rate cut by the MPC in February. The economy also needs fiscal stimulus now to achieve a growth rate of 6.6 per cent in FY26. Going forward, the  market will be expecting both fiscal and monetary stimulus. These expectations can keep the market in a consolidation phase in the near-term. The market reaction after the Budget and monetary policy will depend on the policy initiatives."

Views by: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
 

8:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amitava Chatterjee appointed MD & CEO of J&K Bank, effective from Dec 30

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jammu & Kashmir Bank today informed that Amitava Chatterjee, has been appointed as the Managing Director and CEO of the bank, to be effective from December 30, 2024.

The company, in an exchange filing, said the appointment is for a period of three years. 

Chatterjee, with a career spanning more than 30 years, currently serves as a Deputy Managing Director at SBI. He has also served as MD & CEO of SBICAPS. 
 

8:55 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: How non-participating plans by insurers work as investment option

Stock Market LIVE Updates: With markets doing well for four years, many investors turned to unit-linked insurance plans (Ulips). However, with volatility increasing, traditional non-participating (non-par) insurance plans are gaining popularity for their guaranteed, tax-free returns.
 
“These plans coexist with Ulips, as customers need both products that offer a guarantee and those that offer equity exposure,” says Madhu Burugupalli, senior executive vice-president and head of products, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance. READ MORE
 

8:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Senores Pharma IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, listing schedule

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The basis of allotment for Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, December 26. The public offering closed for subscription on Tuesday, December 24, receiving strong participation from investors.
 
The Rs 582.11 crore public offering of Senores Pharmaceuticals, offered at a price band of Rs 372-Rs 391 per share with a lot size of 38 shares, received bids for 79,95,96,646 shares against the 85,34,681 shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 93.69 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). READ MORE
 
 

8:48 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank's growth engine ready to roar into overdrive from 2025-26

Stock Market LIVE Updates: After the merger, HDFC Bank has performed quite well, with an in-line performance in the July-September quarter (Q2) of 2024-25 (FY25). The private sector lender is planning to unlock value by listing its non-banking financial company subsidiary — HDB Financial Services.

The initial public offering (IPO) would raise Rs 12,500 crore (including an offer for sale of Rs 10,000 crore) in line with regulatory requirements. Currently, the bank holds a 94.64 per cent stake, and a valuation of Rs 67,000-70,000 crore is possible on listing. READ MORE
 
 

8:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hisense in talks with contract manufacturer Epack to pick minority stake

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hisense group, a China-based multinational appliance and electronics manufacturer, is in talks with Epack Durable to acquire a minority stake in a step-down subsidiary of the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).
 
In a clarification to bourses on Tuesday, Epack Durable Private Limited (EDPL) said it is in discussions with the Chinese manufacturer.
The Greater Noida-based company further said it will file the requisite disclosure in compliance with applicable laws when required. READ MORE
 
 

8:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock market investor count nears 110 mn; youth, women lead growth

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s unique equity investor base is growing rapidly, nearing 110 million, just months after surpassing 100 million in August and 90 million in February. At the end of November, the total investor count (unique PAN number) registered with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the country’s largest bourse, stood at 107 million.
 
Maharashtra alone contributes 16.5 per cent (17.7 million) investors. However, its share has reduced from 16.5 per cent in March 2015, indicating a wider distribution of investors across the state. READ MORE
 

8:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Metropolitan Stock Exchange to raise Rs 120 cr in fresh attempt at revival

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSE) plans to raise Rs 120 crore from investors in an attempt to stay afloat. The beleaguered exchange’s board has approved issuance of 1.19 billion equity shares of face value Rs 1 at a premium of Rs 1 through private placements, according to a disclosure on its website.
 
The proposed allottees are Billionbrains Garage Ventures (parent company of largest broker by active clients Groww), Rainmatter Investments (the investment arm of the founders of India’s most profitable brokerage Zerodha), the BSE-listed Share India Securities, and Securocorp Securities India. The allotment is subject to approvals of existing shareholders at the ensuing extraordinary general meeting. READ MORE
 
 

8:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Active largecap funds set to outperform for second consecutive year

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The majority of active largecap funds are set to outperform for the second year in a row in 2024, thanks to the strong performance of their midcap and smallcap allocations.
 
Data from Value Research shows that returns from 83 per cent of the 30 active largecap funds (direct plan) are ahead of the BSE 100 Total Return Index (TRI) on a one-year basis (as of December 24). In 2023, 73 per cent of the schemes had beaten the index.

According to experts, the performance of active largecap funds is cyclical in nature, with their ability to beat the index increasing during phases of smallcap and midcap outperformance relative to largecaps. READ MORE
 

8:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 500 index year-end review; top wealth creators and destroyers of 2024

Year-ender 2024:The Indian stock market showcased a mix of gains and declines in the calendar year 2024. The market was shaped by factors such as India Inc's performance, industry trends, and broader economic conditions. Adding to the complexity were global challenges such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and unrest in West Asia, which left their mark on market movements.
 
Despite these hurdles, the Nifty 500 index delivered an impressive year-to-date (YTD) gain of 15.3 per cent, according to Bloomberg data. In contrast, the Nifty50 benchmark underperformed, recording a more modest rise of 9.2 per cent. 
 
Among the standout performers, GE Vernova T&D India surged a staggering 318.2 percent, closing at Rs 2,104.9 on December 24. KFin Technologies also made a giant leap, climbing 206 per cent to Rs 1,477, driven by its expanding role in financial services. Read more

8:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market correction offers opportunity; top 10 stocks to watch in 2025

As 2024 draws to a close, Indian equity investors are navigating a volatile market. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has dropped nearly 9 per cent from its 52-week high in September, paring year-to-date returns to 8.6 per cent from a peak rally of 18.7 per cent. This downturn has sparked anxiety among investors. However, brokerages view the correction as an opportunity, observing that reduced valuations could offer attractive entry points.
 
Here are 10 stocks identified by leading brokerages as strong picks for 2025. These stocks, which have fallen 13–37 per cent from their 52-week highs, are projected to recover and deliver robust returns.
 
Analysts from firms such as JM Financial, HDFC Securities, and Morgan Stanley estimate a 17–34 per cent upside in the next 12 months. The expected gains are driven by a combination of earnings growth revival in 2025-26, following a slowdown in the first half of 2024-25, and valuation improvements. Read more
 

8:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IOC, Gland Pharma, BPCL, Ramky Infra, Ceigall in focus today

Gland Pharma:The company reported receiving 10 observations from ANSM France following an inspection at Cenexi's Fontenay manufacturing facility.  
 
Welspun Corp: Wins a Rs 130 crore order from Saudi Arabia for steel pipes and coating.  
 
NALCO India:Signs a mining lease deed for the amalgamated Utkal-D and Utkal-E coal blocks, enhancing coal production capacity to 4 MTPA.  
 
Ramky Infrastructure:Receives a letter of acceptance for a Rs 215.08 crore project from Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board.  
 
BPCL:Emerged as the lowest bidder for NTPC’s 150 MW ISTS-connected Solar PV Power Project with an estimated capital outlay of Rs 756.45 crore and projected annual revenue of Rs 100 crore.  Read more

8:13 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Radico, Ashoka Buildcon: Top technical bets by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec

Stock Market LIVE Updates: It was yet another subdued session for the Indian benchmark indices. Nifty fell marginally by 26 points or 0.11 per cent, to close at 23,727. During the session, Nifty attempted to surpass previous session’s high of 23,869 but failed to do so. Index found resistance at its 5 DEMA and turned southward post 10:45 AM Nifty remained well within the previous session’s move. 
 
On the monthly expiry day, Bank Nifty index consolidated in the narrow range of 51,382-51,137 throughout the session. READ MORE
 

8:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Chandan Taparia of MOFSL recommends buying these stocks on Dec 26

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buy Lupin | CMP: Rs 2,169 | SL: Rs 2,125 | TGT: Rs 2,265
The stock has broken out of a triple bottom pattern on the daily chart. It has also crossed above its key moving average suggesting bullish sentiment. The RSI indicator is rising confirming the upward momentum. READ MORE
 
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, December 26, 2024: As many markets around the world, including India's, reopen after the Christmas holiday on Wednesday, December 25, investors here are looking to ride the so-called Santa Clause rally driving Wall Street and other markets higher.
  At 7:21 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,800, around 30 points higher than Nifty futures' last close.
  In the previous trading session on Tuesday, December 24, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 had ended on a flat note. After scaling the day's high of 78,877.36, the 30-share Sensex retreated and settled at 78,472.87, down 67.30 points or 0.09 per cent from its previous close. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 23,727.65, down merely 25.80 points or 0.11 per cent from its previous close. 
  Among the broader markets, small-cap shares eked out some gains, with the Nifty Smallcap100 ending higher by 0.24 per cent. On the other hand, the Nifty Midcap 100 index ended lower by 0.06 per cent.
  Among sectors, only Nifty FMCG, Auto, and OMC indices ended higher, with gains of up to 0.57 per cent, while Nifty Private Bank and Healthcare indices ended on a flat note with marginal gains. Other sectoral indices ended in the negative territory on Tuesday, with losses extending up to 0.83 per cent.
  In the primary markets, subscription window for Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Limited IPO in the mainline section will close today, while shares of Identical Brains Studios Limited IPO from the SME section will list on the bourses. 
  Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited IPO (SME) will open for subscription, while Newmalayalam Steel Limited IPO (SME), along with Carraro India Limited IPO, Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited IPO, and Ventive Hospitality Limited IPO from the mainboard section will see their basis of allotment get finalised today, 
  In other news, the majority of active largecap funds are set to outperform for the second year in a row in 2024, thanks to the strong performance of their midcap and smallcap allocations. READ MORE
  Moreover, as 2024 draws to a close, Indian equity investors are navigating a volatile market. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has dropped nearly 9 per cent from its 52-week high in September. However, brokerages view the correction as an opportunity, observing that reduced valuations could offer attractive entry points. Here are 10 stocks identified by leading brokerages as strong picks for 2025. READ MORE
  Separately, Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSE) plans to raise Rs 120 crore from investors in an attempt to stay afloat. The beleaguered exchange’s board has approved issuance of 1.19 billion equity shares of face value Rs 1 at a premium of Rs 1 through private placements, according to a disclosure on its website. READ MORE
  Elsewhere, India’s unique equity investor base is growing rapidly, nearing 110 million, just months after surpassing 100 million in August and 90 million in February. At the end of November, the total investor count (unique PAN number) registered with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) stood at 107 million. READ MORE
  Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mostly higher on Thursday, with Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong markets remaining closed for Boxing Day.
  Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.42 per cent, while the Topix added 0.51 per cent, a day after a report said the country was preparing a record $735 billion budget for its new fiscal year starting in April. 
  South Korea’s Kospi inched higher 0.17 per cent and the Kosdaq declined by 0.11 per cent.
  In mainland China, the CSI 300 was lower by 0.15 per cent and the Shanghai Composite was dragging by 0.12 per cent.
  On Tuesday, Wall Street had topped off a global share rally in thin trade as markets closed early on Christmas Eve, while the dollar was buoyed by firmer Treasury yields and speculation that the Federal Reserve would slow its easing in 2025.
  The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.91 per cent higher, the S&P 500 rose 1.1 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite cllimbed 1.35 per cent.
  Most financial centers around the world were closed on Wednesday for Christmas. The US reopens on Thursday, while many financial centers have a second day off.
  MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe went up more than half a per cent. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.18 per cent. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.19 per cent and France's CAC 40 rose 0.14 per cent. German stocks were closed for the Christmas holiday.
  In Asia, Chinese stocks rose on Tuesday after sources told Reuters that Beijing planned to issue a record amount of special treasury bonds next year as it ramps up fiscal stimulus to revive a faltering economy.
  The CSI300 blue-chip index and Shanghai Composite Index both ended 1.3 per cent higher. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced 1.1 per cent.
  The news came shortly after China's finance ministry said authorities would ramp up fiscal support for consumption next year by raising pensions and medical insurance subsidies for residents, as well as expanding consumer goods trade-ins.
  Still, investors remain cautious on the outlook for the world's second-largest economy, particularly as it faces the threat of hefty tariffs from US President-elect Donald Trump.
  Elsewhere, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.37 per cent.
  Investors are taking direction from last week's 25 basis point Fed interest rate cut, its signals on the strength of the economy and its slow progress bringing inflation down to its 2 per cent target. Markets are now pricing in about 35 basis points of easing for 2025, implying one quarter-point rate cut and around a 40 per cent chance of a second.
  US Treasury yields pared gains after the Treasury saw solid demand for a $70 billion sale of five-year notes, but remained higher on the day. The two-year Treasury yield, which is sensitive to changes in Fed rate expectations, was up 0.9 bp at 4.359 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose 2.6 bp to 4.625 per cent, reaching a seven-month high at 4.629 per cent. 
  The Fed's cut was the third one this cycle, taking the Fed funds rate to 4.25 per cent-4.5 per cent.
  Ahead of Trump's return to the White House in January, global central banks have urged caution over their rate paths due to uncertainty on how his planned tariffs, lower taxes and immigration curbs might affect policy.
  Data on Monday showed US consumer confidence unexpectedly weakened in December as the post-election euphoria fizzled and concerns about future business conditions emerged.
  In currencies, the dollar index rose 0.14 per cent hovering near a two-year high hit on Monday, having climbed more than 2 per cent in December so far.
  Spot gold rose 0.13 per cent to $2,616.26 an ounce, having risen about 27 per cent this year, heading for its biggest yearly gain since 2010.
  US crude rose 1.56 per cent to $70.32 a barrel and Brent rose to $73.73 per barrel, up 1.51 per cent on the day.
  (With inputs from Reuters.)

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

