Passive investments surge in 2024: Index fund folios double, ETFs up 40%

Passive investments surge in 2024: Index fund folios double, ETFs up 40%

Index fund folios double; nearly 40% jump in ETF accounts

largecap fund

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw a record addition of investment accounts in 2024, as the sectoral and thematic investing euphoria extended into the passive investment space.
 
Investment accounts, or folios, in index funds are on track to double in the ongoing calendar year, while ETF folios have already increased by 37 per cent, with December data yet to be accounted for.
 
Assets under management (AUM) in passive funds jumped by 23 per cent, reaching Rs 11 trillion during the 11-month period ending November.
 
According to mutual fund officials and distributors, while interest in passive funds has been rising for several years, the surge in fund launches in 2024 has significantly boosted retail adoption.
 
 
"Passive investing has been on the rise in India, as evidenced by the multi-fold growth in AUM over the past few years. The growing adoption received a further boost in 2024 with the launch of several innovative ideas through index funds and ETFs," said Anand Vardarajan, Chief Business Officer at Tata Asset Management.

mutual funds

Index funds become fastest-growing category in SIP AUM: Zerodha AMC

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

China to expand private pension scheme from Dec 15 for ageing population

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

Index Funds are the go-to choice for India's young investors, shows survey

bad loans

Tough loan market, rise of momentum investing: Top personal finance stories

SIP inflows

Index funds see growing retail participation, boost SIP flow contributions

 
Fund houses have launched 116 passive funds in 2024 (till November), with many being first-of-their-kind offerings in the industry. These include funds tracking indices for capital markets, tourism, real estate, electric vehicles (EVs) and new-age automotive, among others. Sectoral and thematic funds were particularly popular in 2024, with active funds in this category attracting the highest inflows and adding the most folios.
 
Differentiated offerings in the passive space were also introduced, focusing on factor-based indices such as Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100, Nifty200 Alpha 30, Nifty500 Multicap Momentum Quality 50, and Nifty MidSmall Healthcare.
 
“The number of new launches in the passive category has been substantial," said Mohit Gang, Co-Founder and CEO of Moneyfront. "Awareness about passive funds is growing, and many advisors are now recommending them to their clients. High-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and family offices are also moving towards passives due to their cost advantages and the inconsistent performance of active funds," he added.
 
The expanding range of passive offerings has placed some index funds among the top quartile of performance charts. For instance, Nifty Alpha 50 and Nifty Next 50 are now leading the one-year returns chart for large-cap funds. Past returns remain a key factor for many investors when selecting funds.
 
While AUM growth in passive funds was historically driven by institutional inflows, especially from the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the recent growth in folios indicates a growing penetration in the retail segment, according to industry observers.
 
This rising penetration is also reflected in systematic investment plan (SIP) inflow data. SIP inflows into index funds, which first crossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark in July, stood at Rs 1,246 crore in November. Index funds accounted for 5 per cent of total SIP inflows last month.

Index Funds Exchange-traded funds ETF funds

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

