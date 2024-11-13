Markets enter 'correction' territory; inflation, USD adds to investors woes

Domestic markets on Wednesday slipped into “correction” territory, with the benchmark Nifty and the broader market indices Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 extending their declines from all-time highs to over 10 per cent. Rising domestic inflation and a strengthening US dollar added to market woes, which were already under pressure from earnings disappointments and sustained foreign outflows.

A decline of more than 10 per cent from recent peaks is termed a technical correction. This is only the second time the benchmark Nifty has entered the “correction” zone following the Covid-19 sell-off in March 2020. The development could test the patience of the many new investors entering the market who have yet to experience a sustained downturn. Previously, the index had declined 15 per cent between April 2022 and June 2022. However, all previous bouts of sharp declines—at least in the benchmark indices—have been short-lived.

The Nifty 50 ended Wednesday’s session at 23,559, down 324 points, or 1.4 per cent, while the Sensex closed at 77,691, declining by 984 points, or 1.3 per cent.

Wednesday's decline was the biggest single-day drop for both indices since October 3. Since the closing highs on September 26, the Nifty has fallen 10.14 per cent, while the Sensex is down 9.5 per cent.

The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies declined by Rs 48 trillion to Rs 430 trillion after reaching a peak of Rs 478 trillion on September 27.

Data released on Tuesday showed that consumer inflation had hit a 14-month high in October. Annual retail inflation at 6.21 per cent breached the central bank's tolerance band for the first time in over a year, dashing hopes of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Further, the inflation data heightened concerns about a slowdown in consumption.

“At these elevated levels of inflation, it becomes challenging for the RBI to lower rates. Given that consumption is already weak and household balance sheets seem strained, the limited scope for rate cuts is not positive for the economy and the stock market. The only silver lining is that capital goods companies are having a good results season, suggesting that the private capital expenditure (capex) cycle is underway. If private capex gains momentum, job creation should follow,” said Saurabh Mukherjea, founder and chief investment officer of Marcellus Investment Managers.

Many companies, including those in the Nifty 50, that have reported earnings so far have either missed analysts' estimates or met expectations, raising fears of a broader economic slowdown. Companies have also highlighted weak demand and a slump in urban consumption.

Foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling amid a rising US dollar has added to concerns of further downside in the market. FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 1.1 trillion since September 26. However, this sell-off has been partly offset by Rs 1.4 trillion of purchases by domestic institutional investors (DIIs), with Rs 1.1 trillion coming from domestic mutual funds (MFs).

The election of Donald Trump and the subsequent rise in the dollar index have sparked concerns that more foreign funds could flow out of emerging markets like India. Trump’s policies, expected to drive up inflation in the US, have led traders to price in fewer interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve next year. On Wednesday, the dollar index was trading at 106.05, its highest level since April 30.

“There is only one market gaining right now, which is the US. We all have to wait to understand the new administration's policies,” said Andrew Holland, chief executive officer of Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies.

Market breadth was weak, with 3,384 stocks declining and 599 advancing on Wednesday.

Heavyweights HDFC Bank, which fell 2.2 per cent, and Reliance Industries, which dropped 1.6 per cent, were the biggest drags on the Sensex.