Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 400pts to 78,250; Nifty at 23,700; Auto, Pharma, Health drag

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, November 13, 2024: Benchmark Indian equity indices opened lower on Wednesday, amid weak global cues. Among the 30 constituent stocks in the BSE Sensex, 16 stocks were trading in the red. Losses were led by Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.48 per cent), followed by Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel, Nestle India, and Sun Pharma, while gains were led by NTPC (up 1.21 per cent), followed by Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, and IndusInd Bank. On the Nifty 50, 31 out of the 50 stocks were trading lower. Gains were led by NTPC (1.28 per cent), Asian Paint, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, and IndusInd Bank, while losses were capped by Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.30 per cent), followed by Maruti Suzuki India, Shriram Finance, HeroMotoCo, and HDFC Life. Across sectors, the Healthcare, Pharma, and Auto indices were the top laggards, falling between 0.75 and 0.85 per cent, while the Bank, Financial Services, and IT indices were the only gainers. In the broader markets, meanwhile, Nifty Midcap 100 was down 0.38 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 was down 0.66 per cent. At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was down 167 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 78,507.87, while the Nifty 50 was at 23,820, down 62 points, or 0.26 per cent. Benchmark Indian equity indices opened lower on Wednesday, amid weak global cues.As the boost from Donald Trump's win in the US presidential elections showed signs of fizzling out on Wall Street in Tuesday's trading session, where the S&P 500 and Dow Jones broke their 5-day winning streak to close lower, investors' anticipation of inflation data there that would show the path the US Federal Reserve takes to cut rates, were expected to drive markets around the world towards more volatility before the picture clears.

In the domestic market too, investors would digest a 14-month high retail inflation reading of 6.2 per cent in October, that has almost negated any chance of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee deciding to cut rates at its December 4-6 meeting.

Apart from that, the index of industrial production (IIP) grew by 3.1 per cent in September, buoyed by festival-driven demand, reversing a contraction in August.

On Tuesday, benchmark Nifty 50 fell to its lowest level in nearly five months due to sustained selling by overseas funds and sharp losses in index heavyweights, which weighed on market performance. Earnings disappointments and more attractive investment prospects in the US also kept investor sentiment subdued.

Falling for the fourth consecutive day, the Nifty 50 declined by 258 points, or 1.07 per cent, to close at 23,883 — its lowest close since June 26. The BSE Sensex dropped 821 points, or 1.03 per cent, to close at 78,675, marking its lowest level since August 6.

The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies fell by Rs 5.2 trillion to Rs 437 trillion. Since reaching all-time highs on September 26, the Sensex has fallen by 8.3 per cent, and the Nifty is down almost 9 per cent.

The broader markets also settled in the red, with Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 falling 1.28 per cent and 1.07 per cent, respectively.

All the sectoral indices ended lower, barring Nifty IT and Realty, which managed to eke out gains of 0.05 per cent and 0.18 per cent, respectively. The Bank Nifty, Financials, FMCG, Metal, PSU Bank, Private Bank, and Consumer Durables ended down by over 1 per cent each.

In another news, passive fund adoption has been growing at a rapid pace, with 80 per cent of investors increasing their allocation towards index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the last one year, according to a survey by Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (AMC). The survey also showed that 40 per cent of investors allocate 10-30 per cent of their portfolios to passive funds.

Apart from that, equity has emerged as the most preferred asset class for high net worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra high net worth individuals (UHNIs), a survey by 360 ONE Wealth and CRISIL revealed. About 39 per cent of respondents chose equity as their top choice, followed by debt and real estate at 20 per cent each.

Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were lower on Wednesday, tracking losses on Wall Street as Asian traders assessed wholesale inflation data that reached its highest level since July last year at 3.4 per cent, higher than the 3 per cent growth expected by economists polled by Reuters, and the 2.8 per cent rise in September.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading down 1.12 per cent, while the Topix declined 1.01 per cent.

South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.28 per cent, while the Kosdaq Index was down 1.72 per cent.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 1.09 per cent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.76 per cent, while mainland China’s CSI 300 was down 0.09 per cent. However, the Shanghai Composite was ahead by 0.15 per cent.

That apart, Wall Street's three major indices closed lower on Tuesday as investors booked some profits from a post-election rally and waited anxiously for US inflation data due this week.

The indices had rallied to record highs since the November 5 US election. But investor enthusiasm dampened on Tuesday with concerns around whether the next US administration's policies would exacerbate inflation.

European shares lost 2 per cent as European Central Bank policymakers warned that increased tariffs from Trump would hamper global growth.

"The 10-year Treasury yield is kind of creating a headwind against the equity rally. There's sort of these conflicting signals where investors are celebrating all of these growth initiatives but the bond market is pushing back," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital.

"The problem is between tariffs, tax cuts and immigration restrictions, it really is pushing on creating inflation pressure that the bond market can't ignore."

Russell Price, chief economist at Ameriprise Financial, said the decline in stocks overseas added some pressure to US stocks, along with profit-taking ahead of inflation data.

On investors' radar is Wednesday's consumer price inflation data, followed by producer prices inflation and retail sales data later this week, as these could provide clues about the US Federal Reserve's policy path going forward.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 382.15 points, or 0.86 per cent, to 43,910.98, the S&P 500 lost 17.36 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 5,983.99 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 17.36 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 19,281.40.

Meanwhile Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said Tuesday afternoon that US monetary policy is "modestly restrictive," with short-term borrowing costs continuing to slow inflation and the economy, but not by a lot.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin had said earlier in the day that the US central bank is ready to respond if inflation pressures rise or the job market weakens.

Gold prices fell to a near two-month low on Tuesday, pressured by a stronger US dollar and growth optimism tied to Trump's win.

Spot gold was down 0.4 per cent at $2,609.09 per ounce by 8:31 PM IST, after dropping 1 per cent to hit its lowest since Sept. 20 at $2,589.59 earlier in the session. US gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to $2,615.70.

Meanwhile, oil prices steadied on Tuesday, recovering from a 5 per cent drop over the previous two sessions, as investors absorbed OPEC's latest downward revision for oil demand and market's disappointment over China's latest stimulus plan.

OPEC has cut its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2024 and also lowered its projection for next year, marking the producer group's fourth consecutive downward revision.

Brent crude futures rose 50 cents, or 0.70 per cent, to $72.33 a barrel, by 7:13 PM IST. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 49 cents, or 0.72 per cent at $68.53 a barrel. (With inputs from Reuters.)