Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 400pts to 78,250; Nifty at 23,700; Auto, Pharma, Health drag

Stock Market Live: Markets in India opened lower on Wednesday as the boost from Donald Trump's win on Wall Street fizzled out, while inflation concerns came to the frontlines

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:53 AM IST
9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most sectoral indices in red zone

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets fall

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap check

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens at 23,822.45 levels

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens at 78,495.53 levels

9:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty down over 60 pts in pre-open

9:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 180 pts in pre-open

8:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: What to do with Nifty Energy & FMCG today; Ravi Nathani suggests

8:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In a first, US turkey shipment leaves for Indian market after tariff cut

8:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hero MotoCorp Q2 preview: Net profit may surge up to 11%, revenue by 9% YoY

8:04 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

9:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nykaa pulls back from 5% rally after 72% jump in Q2 net profit at Rs 10.04 cr

Stock Market LIVE Updates: FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa reported a consolidated net profit (attributed to the owners) for the second quarter of Rs 10.04 crore as compared to Rs 5.85 crore a year ago, up 72 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the net profit was 4 per cent higher.
 

9:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sandeep Bhatia of Macquarie, on India Inc Q2 earnings

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sandeep Bhatia of Macquarie, says going forward in 2025, the real big gorilla on the horizon is the US market. 

And the US markets will see signifiant investors intersts in its economic and political activity.

Therefore to some extent, due to a strong dollar, EM markets will see some pain.

Definitely see a correction of around 10 per cent in the next three to six months.
 

9:41 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sandeep Bhatia of Macquarie, on India Inc Q2 earnings

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sandeep Bhatia of Macquarie, says there's more downside to this markets. Maybe another 10% easily.

It's not earnings only that's disappointing; valuations are also fairly high.

We've been cautious for this market for sometime now.

You cannot always be a cheerleader for the markts.

Earnigns downgrades are coming across the board, they'd be in double digit, the cuts.

The challenge is, what happens to fund flows over a period of time.

While India has benefited from domestic flows a lot, while FIIs sell.

The view has been that  India and China are the only two markets and China will continue to disappoint, which will benefit India.
 

9:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hyundai Motor slips 4% as it Q2 net profit declines in first resutls post listing

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the second quarter of FY25, the company’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 17,260 crore, reflecting a drop of 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 18,660 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. 
 

9:34 AM

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mostly all sectoral indices are trading in the red.

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets fall; Nifty SmallCap down 0.7 per cent.

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NTPC, Bharti Airtel among top gainers on BSE.

9:16 AM

9:16 AM

9:08 AM

9:07 AM

8:55 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Equity is the most preferred asset class by HNIs and UHNIs: Report

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Equity is the most preferred asset class for high net worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra high net worth individuals (UHNIs), a survey by 360 ONE Wealth and CRISIL revealed. About 39 per cent of respondents chose equity as their top choice, followed by debt and real estate at 20 per cent each.
 
The survey of 388 HNIs and UHNIs found that 69 per cent of the respondents understand the equity market better, followed by fixed income (66 per cent) and real estate (41 per cent) with capital appreciation being the primary motive behind the investments. READ MORE
 

8:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market regulator Sebi simplifies process for registration of certain FPIs

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday announced simplification of the registration process for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) through an abridged version of the application form for registration with certain fields auto-populated for several categories of FPIs.
 
The new version will be implemented after three months. It will be after the pilot Custodians and Designated Depository Participants Standards Setting Forum (CDSSF) issues the implementation standards in consultation with Sebi. READ MORE
 

8:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dividend stocks: Oil India, Page Industries, 13 other to remain in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Oil India, Container Corporation of India, RITES, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), KPI Green Energy, Page Industries, and 9 other companies  will remain in focus today as they turn ex-date tomorrow, Thursday, November 14, 2024, following their announcements of dividend rewards for shareholders.

A dividend is a portion of a company's profit that is distributed to shareholders, usually paid quarterly or annually, and is expressed as a fixed amount per share. READ MORE
 
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, November 13, 2024: Benchmark Indian equity indices opened lower on Wednesday, amid weak global cues.
At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was down 167 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 78,507.87, while the Nifty 50 was at 23,820, down 62 points, or 0.26 per cent.
Among the 30 constituent stocks in the BSE Sensex, 16 stocks were trading in the red. Losses were led by Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.48 per cent), followed by Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel, Nestle India, and Sun Pharma, while gains were led by NTPC (up 1.21 per cent), followed by Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, and IndusInd Bank.
On the Nifty 50, 31 out of the 50 stocks were trading lower. Gains were led by NTPC (1.28 per cent), Asian Paint, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, and IndusInd Bank, while losses were capped by Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.30 per cent), followed by Maruti Suzuki India, Shriram Finance, HeroMotoCo, and HDFC Life.
Across sectors, the Healthcare, Pharma, and Auto indices were the top laggards, falling between 0.75 and 0.85 per cent, while the Bank, Financial Services, and IT indices were the only gainers. 
In the broader markets, meanwhile, Nifty Midcap 100 was down 0.38 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 was down 0.66 per cent.
As the boost from Donald Trump's win in the US presidential elections showed signs of fizzling out on Wall Street in Tuesday's trading session, where the S&P 500 and Dow Jones broke their 5-day winning streak to close lower, investors' anticipation of inflation data there that would show the path the US Federal Reserve takes to cut rates, were expected to drive markets around the world towards more volatility before the picture clears.
  
In the domestic market too, investors would digest a 14-month high retail inflation reading of 6.2 per cent in October, that has almost negated any chance of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee deciding to cut rates at its December 4-6 meeting.   
  Apart from that, the index of industrial production (IIP) grew by 3.1 per cent in September, buoyed by festival-driven demand, reversing a contraction in August. READ MORE
  On Tuesday, benchmark Nifty 50 fell to its lowest level in nearly five months due to sustained selling by overseas funds and sharp losses in index heavyweights, which weighed on market performance. Earnings disappointments and more attractive investment prospects in the US also kept investor sentiment subdued.
  Falling for the fourth consecutive day, the Nifty 50 declined by 258 points, or 1.07 per cent, to close at 23,883 — its lowest close since June 26. The BSE Sensex dropped 821 points, or 1.03 per cent, to close at 78,675, marking its lowest level since August 6. 
  The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies fell by Rs 5.2 trillion to Rs 437 trillion. Since reaching all-time highs on September 26, the Sensex has fallen by 8.3 per cent, and the Nifty is down almost 9 per cent. READ MORE
  The broader markets also settled in the red, with Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 falling 1.28 per cent and 1.07 per cent, respectively. 
  All the sectoral indices ended lower, barring Nifty IT and Realty, which managed to eke out gains of 0.05 per cent and 0.18 per cent, respectively. The Bank Nifty, Financials, FMCG, Metal, PSU Bank, Private Bank, and Consumer Durables ended down by over 1 per cent each.
  In another news, passive fund adoption has been growing at a rapid pace, with 80 per cent of investors increasing their allocation towards index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the last one year, according to a survey by Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (AMC). The survey also showed that 40 per cent of investors allocate 10-30 per cent of their portfolios to passive funds. READ MORE
  Apart from that, equity has emerged as the most preferred asset class for high net worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra high net worth individuals (UHNIs), a survey by 360 ONE Wealth and CRISIL revealed. About 39 per cent of respondents chose equity as their top choice, followed by debt and real estate at 20 per cent each. READ MORE
  Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were lower on Wednesday, tracking losses on Wall Street as Asian traders assessed wholesale inflation data that reached its highest level since July last year at 3.4 per cent, higher than the 3 per cent growth expected by economists polled by Reuters, and the 2.8 per cent rise in September.
  Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading down 1.12 per cent, while the Topix declined 1.01 per cent.
  South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.28 per cent, while the Kosdaq Index was down 1.72 per cent.
  Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 1.09 per cent.
  Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.76 per cent, while mainland China’s CSI 300 was down 0.09 per cent. However, the Shanghai Composite was ahead by 0.15 per cent.
  That apart, Wall Street's three major indices closed lower on Tuesday as investors booked some profits from a post-election rally and waited anxiously for US inflation data due this week.
  The indices had rallied to record highs since the November 5 US election. But investor enthusiasm dampened on Tuesday with concerns around whether the next US administration's policies would exacerbate inflation. 
  European shares lost 2 per cent as European Central Bank policymakers warned that increased tariffs from Trump would hamper global growth.
  "The 10-year Treasury yield is kind of creating a headwind against the equity rally. There's sort of these conflicting signals where investors are celebrating all of these growth initiatives but the bond market is pushing back," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital.
  "The problem is between tariffs, tax cuts and immigration restrictions, it really is pushing on creating inflation pressure that the bond market can't ignore."
  Russell Price, chief economist at Ameriprise Financial, said the decline in stocks overseas added some pressure to US stocks, along with profit-taking ahead of inflation data.
  On investors' radar is Wednesday's consumer price inflation data, followed by producer prices inflation and retail sales data later this week, as these could provide clues about the US Federal Reserve's policy path going forward.
  The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 382.15 points, or 0.86 per cent, to 43,910.98, the S&P 500 lost 17.36 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 5,983.99 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 17.36 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 19,281.40.
  Meanwhile Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said Tuesday afternoon that US monetary policy is "modestly restrictive," with short-term borrowing costs continuing to slow inflation and the economy, but not by a lot.
  Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin had said earlier in the day that the US central bank is ready to respond if inflation pressures rise or the job market weakens.
  Gold prices fell to a near two-month low on Tuesday, pressured by a stronger US dollar and growth optimism tied to Trump's win.
  Spot gold was down 0.4 per cent at $2,609.09 per ounce by 8:31 PM IST, after dropping 1 per cent to hit its lowest since Sept. 20 at $2,589.59 earlier in the session. US gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to $2,615.70.
  Meanwhile, oil prices steadied on Tuesday, recovering from a 5 per cent drop over the previous two sessions, as investors  absorbed OPEC's latest downward revision for oil demand and market's disappointment over China's latest stimulus plan.
  OPEC has cut its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2024 and also lowered its projection for next year, marking the producer group's fourth consecutive downward revision.
  Brent crude futures rose 50 cents, or 0.70 per cent, to $72.33 a barrel, by 7:13 PM IST. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 49 cents, or 0.72 per cent at $68.53 a barrel.  (With inputs from Reuters.)

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 8:04 AM IST

