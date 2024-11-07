FDC shares slip 5% after reporting mixed Q2 results; PAT up 3%, margins dip

FDC shares slipped 4.8 per cent in trade and registered an intraday low of Rs 522 per share on BSE. The stock declined after the company reported its September quarter (Q2FY25) numbers.

Around 10:27 AM, FDC shares were down 4.34 per cent at Rs 525 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.15 per cent at 79,453.81. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 8,547.53 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 659 per share on BSE and 52-week low of the stock was at Rs 355.9 per share.

On Wednesday, after market hours, FDC reported its Q2 numbers that showed the company registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 72 crore as compared to a net profit of Rs 70 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 3 per cent. The company logged revenue for the quarter ended September at Rs 514 crore as compared to Rs 486 crore a year ago which implies an increase of 5.7 per cent.

However, the Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebidta) declined 7 per cent to Rs 80 crore as compared to Rs 86 crore a year ago. Similarly, Ebitda margins also contracted 220 basis points (bps) to 15.5 per cent as compared to 17.7 per cent.

FDC Limited is an Indian pharmaceutical company that manufactures a wide range of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and over-the-counter (OTC) products. Founded in 1936, FDC is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and has grown to become one of India's leading players in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector.

FDC Limited is primarily known for its expertise in the development and production of generic medications, including antibiotics, antifungals, analgesics, gastrointestinal drugs, and nutraceuticals. The company has a strong presence in both domestic and international markets, with its products being exported to over 50 countries.

The company exports a significant portion of its products to markets in Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. The company has established a strong reputation for producing high-quality generics and over-the-counter medications, especially in the fields of antibiotics and nutraceuticals.

In the past one year, FDC shares have gained 52.5 per cent against Sensex's rise of 24 per cent.