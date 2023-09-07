Home / Markets / News / Markets gain for a fourth consecutive day; Sensex ends 385 points higher

Markets gain for a fourth consecutive day; Sensex ends 385 points higher

The Sensex increased by 385 points, or 0.6 per cent, to close at 66,266, its highest since 9 August

BS Reporter
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 10:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The benchmark Sensex and the Nifty50 ended in the green for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, led by gains in banking stocks and engineering behemoth Larsen & Toubro (L&T).
 
The broader markets, meanwhile, clocked their new lifetime highs on the day with the BSE 200 index closing at 8,653, the BSE 500 at 27,558, the BSE Midcap at 32,375, the BSE Smallcap at 38,101, the Nifty Midcap 100 at 40,593.9 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 at 12,734.15.
 
After trading listless for most part of the day, the benchmark indices witnessed sharp increase in the last couple of hours of trade amid an over 4 per cent spike in the shares of L&T following a report that it had bagged a Rs 24,000 crore order from Saudi Aramco.
The Sensex rose 385 points or 0.6 per cent to end at 66,266, the most since August 9 while the Nifty50 rallied 116 points or 0.6 per cent to finish at 19,727, the most since August 1.
 
The 30-share index is now 2.6 per cent below its all-time closing high of 67,619 hit on July 20 while the Nifty50 is 1.3 per cent below its closing high of 19,992, also logged on the same day.
 
The market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies also made a fresh high of Rs 319 trillion ($3.8 trillion).  
 
On the day, the shares of L&T rose 4.3 per cent to close at Rs 2,847, valuing the company at Rs 4 trillion. The stock made a 124-point contribution to the Sensex gains.
 
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India accounted for the rest of the increase. IT major Infosys and fast-moving consumer goods major ITC weighed on the performance.
 
“The domestic market initially opened with a lackluster performance, influenced by weak global cues. However, as the day progressed, a decline in the US bond yields and crude oil prices injected some positivity into the market. This optimism was most visible in banking stocks,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.


Also Read

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

Sensex ends above 65,000, Nifty 19,300 for the first time; RIL zooms 2.5%

Sensex soars 274 pts, Nifty near 19,400 as Bajaj Fin leaps 7%, Hero Moto 5%

RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark

Sensex rallies 502 pts, ends above 66K; Nifty near 19,600; IT stocks sizzle

Indian equity market 'like no other': HSBC Global Research report

L&T joins Rs 4-trillion market cap club; stock gains 4% to hit new high

Tiger Logistics wins order from Bharat Earth Movers; stock leaps 9%

J&K Bank hits highest level since August 2015; stock zooms 47% in 1 month

Responsive Industries hits record high on order win from Indian Railways

Topics :Markets Sensex NiftyIndian marketstock market tradingstock market rally

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story