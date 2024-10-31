Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Markets, gold, silver shine in Samvat 2080; ends on high note for investors

Markets, gold, silver shine in Samvat 2080; ends on high note for investors

India's market cap rose by Rs 124 trillion to Rs 445 trillion. International prices of gold and silver gained 43 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively

market
Premium
Samie Modak Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 10:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The just-concluded Hindu calendar year Samvat 2080 ended on a high note for investors. Equities, gold, silver, and bond prices rallied during the year. Small and midcap returns were better than largecaps for a second straight year within the equities space. 
India’s market cap rose by Rs 124 trillion to Rs 445 trillion. International prices of gold and silver gained 43 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively. The yield on the 10-year benchmark government bonds in the US fell 38 bps to 4.27 per cent, while in India; it dipped 46 bps to 6.84 per cent. Among sector indices, public sector enterprises (PSEs), realty and pharma gained the most, while the performance of the media, private banks, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sectors lagged.   
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

This pharma stock has zoomed over 380% in Samvat 2080; trades at 8-yr high

Diwali stock picks: ICICI Bk, ITC, Lodha can zoom up to 54% in Samvat 2081

Hit or Miss: How did top Samvat 2080 brokerage recommendations fare

DIIs pour Rs 4.6 trn in equities during Samvat 2080; highest-ever on record

Can the Sensex hit 125,000 in Samvat 2081? Here's what chart say

Topics :SamvatSilverGold

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story